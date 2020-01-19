advertisement

A few weeks ago, in the middle of a match, Stefanos Tsitsipas hit his father with his tennis racket. It was in Brisbane, Australia; the match was part of the first A.T.P. Cup, which oppose the national teams. Tsitsipas, representing Greece, where he was born and raised, played Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, to whom he would end up losing, in three sets of nerves, each of them settled by a tiebreaker. Tsitsipas’ father, Apostolos, was the captain of the Greek team, and he was seated next to the court in the designated team area when his son, who is 21, stepped out of the field, took a swing vicious ghost, then brought back his racket, with all his might, on a chair – sending his father to rush, but not before unintentionally hitting his forearm.

“It happened accidentally,” Tsitsipas said afterwards, which was clearly the case. But the incident immediately hit the headlines, in part because it seemed to be the kind of thing Tsitsipas still risks accidentally doing. Tsitsipas is angry. It is excitable in all kinds of ways. On social networks, he publishes short videos overflowing with wonder. In meetings with sports writers, he goes deep and is unusually naked with his emotions. He cultivates an imagination in research on the court and elsewhere. In spirit and form, he is a romantic. Tennis happens to be his medium.

And he’s very, very good at it. He is the youngest male player in the top ten. In November, at the end of the season, the round robin A.T.P. finals, which took place in London and which brought together the eight best male singles players in the world, he beat Daniil Medvedev, then Alexander Zverev, then, after losing to Rafael Nadal in a close match, Roger Federer and, finally , Dominic Thiem, to win the championship – the youngest player to do so since Lleyton Hewitt, in 2001. This capped off a twelve-month period that started with Tsitsipas winning the new generation ATP finals in Milan, and has continued, shortly after, with his four-set victory over Federer in the fourth round of the Australian Open, beating the defending champion of the tournament and his childhood idol. The match with Federer was amazing and exciting and, in tennis, everything a fan of all-terrain variety and tactical fit in the match could ask for. I was there this Sunday at Rod Laver Arena, and then I went out, in Melbourne, late at night, surrounded by a delirious contingent of young supporters of Tsitsipas, most of them Greek-Australian who were draped of Greek flags and shouting songs that they had adapted from the supporters of the Greek football league teams. These fans will no doubt be returning to Melbourne Park this week as the 2020 Australian Open kicks off. (Concerns about the smoke from the devastating and continuous bush fires in the country affecting players would have subsided.) Tsitsipas hopes to be the first of a group of young people in their twenties to reinvigorate men’s play to win a Grand Slam.

advertisement

It will not be easy, of course. Since 2006, Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic, collectively, have won all Australian Open games except in 2014, when Stan Wawrinka defeated Nadal, who, it should be noted, was hampered by an injury to the back. But Tsitsipas has beaten not only Federer but also Djokovic (twice) and Nadal (once) since he did his A.T.P. start of the main tournament, less than two years ago, in Rotterdam. And he has been in familiar terms with the impossible, more or less, from the start, that is, from the age of three, when a racket was put in his hand. Greece is not known for producing great tennis players; Tsitsipas, like so many world class players, is a family product. His father played tennis well enough to find work as a professional coach. His mother, Julia (née Salnikova), was born in Moscow and won the top 200 in singles and doubles in the early 90s. (Tsitsipas is not the only promising player with this line: the mother of the Canadian of twenty years old Denis Shapovalov was also a serious player in Russia, before leaving a collapsing Soviet Union for Israel.) Apostolos told an interviewer, in 2018, that when Tsitsipas was still a young boy, he woke up in the middle of the night to tell his father that he wanted to become a tennis player when he was older. As a teenager on the junior circuit, Tsitsipas rose to first place in the world.

Like most aspiring professionals, Tsitsipas went from the junior circuit to low-level professional events. It was on a day without a match during one of these tournaments in Crete, in the fall of 2016, that he almost drowned, like Shelley, in a sea beaten by the storm. Last winter, he created a vlog about it for his YouTube channel. (Vlogging – mainly on his travels, but also on his inner life – is what he devotes himself to when he doesn’t play tennis.) The video is entitled “The day I was supposed to lose my life” . It’s been almost nine minutes long, and it’s like nothing you’ll find in the Players Grandstand. Tsitsipas is seated in a dimly lit hotel room, speaking directly to the camera. A swim with a friend went terribly wrong, he explains. In the middle of filmed shots of a beach and tumultuous waters, he describes being transported far from the shore by a surf. He murmurs of feeling helpless, of feeling that he is drowning and of struggling to breathe, and of feeling, for a moment, that he is already dead. He cries softly. His father finally took him to safety and an altered life, according to Tsitsipas’ testimony – a more total commitment to the things that matter to him, and one less overshadowed by fear.

He plays tennis fearlessly, but most elite players do. It is his style that compels and keeps the promise of greatness. (As literary biographer Richard Holmes notes, for English romantics, style was a substance.) – the latter encouraged, perhaps, by the presence in his team of coaches of Patrick Mouratoglou, who also coaches Serena Williams. There is also his tall, skinny waist and the tangle of medium-length hair that brushes against his striking arm as he squeezes to finish his forehand. Tsitsipas wins the crowd by his side and, with his support, seems not to upset an opponent – it was, or seemed to be, when he defeated Federer in Melbourne a year ago. Tsitsipas has a sense of play and a sense of self that has moved his game forward. This is exactly what men’s tennis needs, as it faces the prospect, presumably, in the new decade, of continuing without Novak, Rafa and Roger.

.

advertisement