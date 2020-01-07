advertisement

Stefanos Tsitsipas injured his father during his clash with Australian Nick Kyrgios at the ATP Cup in the middle of the game.

Greek captain Apostolos Tsitsipas, who coaches the 21-year-old, was caught by Tsitsipas’ upset racket when he responded that he lost the first set in a tie in Brisbane.

Tsitsipas Sr reacted in shock and continued to sit away from his son, with a bruise visible on his arm.

advertisement

Tsitsipas was cautioned by the referee and addressed by his mother Julia Apostoli.

At his post-game press conference, Tsitsipas said he was planning to speak to his father and said, “It happened by accident.

“I didn’t want to do it and immediately forgot about it and went on from there. It happened. I didn’t want to. It just got out of control, unfortunately.”

The number six in the world was then punished for hitting a ball in anger in the second set, and although he leveled the match, it was Kyrgios who, exceptionally, won 7: 6 at the other end (7) 6- 7 (3) 7-6 (5).

The Australian fell on his back after a final backhand win when the home team, which had already reached the quarter-finals, maintained their perfect record.

In the last eight games, Australia will face Great Britain, which was supported by Belgium in Group C.

Britain made their contribution with a 3-0 win over Moldova, which meant a 2-1 win over previously unbeaten Bulgaria for Belgium.

And that’s exactly what happened in the opening gum despite an upset win by Dimitar Kuzmanov against Steve Darcis.

Exceptionally, the Bulgarian talisman Grigor Dimitrov could not save his country and lost 4: 6 against David Goffin 6: 2, before losing together with Alexandar Lazarov the decisive double.

It was Joran Vlieg and Sander Gille who finished Belgium 3: 6: 6: 4: 10: 7 to maintain their country’s hopes of qualifying for the last eight as one of the two best-placed runners-up.

Canada are in a similar position after a 2-1 win over Germany.

Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 and 6-4, but Alexander Zverev lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-2 and the young Canadians teamed up to win the decisive doubles.

Russia won Group D thanks to a 3-0 win over Norway, while the USA ended the competition with a 0-3 record thanks to a defeat against Italy.

At the Qatar Open, Stan Wawrinka beat the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6: 3: 6: 4 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Swiss veteran number 15 meets Aljaz Bedene, who defeated Alexander Bublik 6: 3: 7: 5.

In the first round on Tuesday in Doha, Laslo Djere beat the Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6: 1, 3: 6 and 6: 2. Frances Tiafoe, number eight, was defeated by Hungarian qualifier Marton 6: 4, 4: 6 and 6: 4 Fucsovics and the Turkish joker Cem Ilkel defeated Ricardas Berankis 6: 2, 4: 6 and 6: 2.

In the later games Mikhail Kukushkin prevailed against Malek Jaziri 6: 0 to 6: 3, while the Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert won against the Italian Marco Cecchinato 6: 3 to 6: 4.

advertisement