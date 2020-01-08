advertisement

The Greek national football player lost his cool after throwing the first set at Kirgios, angry with his racket and inevitably hit his father in the process.

Apostolos, left behind, was left with a bruised arm and went away from his son into the courtyard of the courtyard, prompting the mother of the mother-in-law sitting nearby to come and report her son publicly.

His offense received a code violation for non-sporting behavior, then got a second set early, which resulted in a points penalty for losing the ball in frustration after losing points.

Asked if he would receive a sentence at home, Tsipas told reporters: “Maybe, yes, maybe I’ll stay in my homeland for three days in my homeland.”

The sixth number of the world admits to losing control, but claims that it has moved quickly from the incident.

Its added. “It happened by accident. I didn’t mean to do it, and I immediately forgot about it and moved on.

“It is happening. I had no intention of doing so. it’s just out of control. “

So you win the #ATPCup match 💥 @NickKyrgios maintains its unbeaten record against its Stefanos typhus. # 6, 7-6 (7) 6-7 (3) 7-6 (5) to win # TeamAustralia tie # ATPCup | #Brisbane |: #GREAUS pic.twitter.com/NW6w8up9WL:

– ATPCup (@ATPCup) on January 7, 2020

Greece lost all ties in all three of the tournaments, and Tsipas will miss his singles matches 1-2.

Kirgios’ 7-6 (9-7) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-5) victory helped secure the hosts Australia, who will face Great Britain in the quarter-finals, finishing third in the group stage. a straight 3-0 win.

He did not want to judge his type for his outburst, saying: “I didn’t see it.

“I don’t think he meant it too. I don’t think you have to pay too much attention or look at it too far, to be honest.

“I have also done some stupid things in the heat of the moment. It was obvious that it was an accident. “

