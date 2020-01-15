advertisement

The past is a foreign country.

And if you have the slightest doubt about the truth of this particular snapshot, you just have to consult the programming of Radio One’s Big Weekend the first time that the event took place in Dundee.

The event is about to triumphantly return to Camperdown Park in May.

Snow Patrol at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006.

The 2006 bill – highlighted in the video above this article – featured a multitude of big names, many of which can still thrill the crowd today, such as Primal Scream, Muse or Pink.

But there were others, like Razorlight or The Ordinary Boys, who seem so out of their time that it’s incredible, no doubt, they were never considered big draws.

Even more painful for those of us who remember the concert 14 years ago, local The View scamps may have supported stage two on Sunday, but they hadn’t even recorded their first album Hats off to the Buskers.

However, as the website still operating says, they had a MySpace page, which is probably the most 2006 thing of all time.

However, while it may be uncomfortable to realize that the event took place a generation ago, it was a huge success for Dundee and gave the city a massive national profile.

It also showed that the city could cope with the organization of large-scale outdoor events even if efforts to replicate its success, such as Carnival 56, had not taken off in the same way.

Of course, Dundee is now a very different place and has a much higher profile than 14 years ago.

The opening of the V&A in 2018 put the city in the spotlight.

But the return of the Big Weekend is another opportunity to showcase all that the city has to offer to a national audience.

It will undoubtedly be a fantastic success.

And hopefully it will trigger even more important events in the years to come.

