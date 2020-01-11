advertisement

After a dozen “Yeehaws!” Down the Pleasure Center – a classic snow-capped Kootenay filled with gorgeous glades and perfect pillow lines – powdery pig pose I’m skiing with stops on a ledge to watch the scene. First prize! Below us an untouched candy land with delicious log spots and fluffy meringue stones beckon. But we don’t stop there much. The class is in session. We are enrolled in the “Steep Shots and Pillow Point” program at CMH Kootenay Lodge. And we’re all craving even more “sugar.”

Our fearless leader, professional guide Tyler Higgins of Golden, B.C., falls first and shows an odd line that leads to a wonderful airline opportunity. It detects ground to make sure it is invalid from any obstructions, stumps or other hazards and, with its greasy powder skis, reduces the approach to jump to make sure the flight is safe and sound. Then he gives the first “student”, Leo – a Norwegian hot skier who, I am surprised, is more relieved in the air than stuck in the ground – green light.

Young Leo, who is about a third of my age but skates 30 times faster, lifts his wool and gets himself out of bed. Seconds later, after relentlessly repenting through a series of deep powder curves at the waist, he hits the jump, runs into the air and violates his skiing tips in the sky, his head beating in the snow as he rolls back like a kite man. It’s one amazing thing to witness and document: “The crazy Scandinavian kid is seen flying through the woods upside down.”

A group of heli-skiers awaiting pickup at CMH Kootenay Lodge. Eight to 10 runs a day is typical. Photo, Andrew Penner

But after photographing Leo’s gorgeous airy antiques, it’s my turn. Other than my story there is a slightly different description: “The past-his-prime-somewhat shy man opts for a light line with no drop-off point, but really easy You won’t likely-catch dad and lives to tell about it. “

Regardless of what story you decide to write – and how much “sugar” you make the scarf – any heli-skiing adventure with mountain vacations in Canada will be a fun and dusty holiday. The company, pioneers of heli-skiing, operates 12 different heli-skiing houses in British Columbia. And, though epic backcountry dusty skiing is definitely the usual determinant, each lodge has its own skiing mastery and unique experience.

At CMH Kootenay Lodge, which is a car lodge, located in the heart of the charming town of Lakes Nakusp, the exciting, feature-packed terrain – plus the ridiculous amount of annual snowfall – sets it apart. “Here at CMH Kootenay Lodge, eighty percent of our skiing gets below the forecast line,” says Higgins, who helped create the advanced “Steep Sales and Pillow Point” program. “We rise high in the alpine domes, but it’s almost always snowing here and that means our helicopters often have to fly at lower altitudes where visibility is usually better.”

Mountain professional guide Tyler Higgins leading the team in a stunning alpine bowl. Photo, Andrew Penner

Interestingly enough (call it divine intervention, I think), the massive mandate at CMH Kootenay boasts countless runs, with trees perfectly positioned and sprinkled with vibrant lines, bold spots, rock bands, and more. “Basically, if you’re a confident skier and you like to play on steep terrain with lots of natural features, there’s probably not a better place on the planet to ski,” says Higgins. Enter the “Steep Shots and Pillow Point” program.

For the heavy skiers and snowboarders participating (there are about a dozen, or more, “Steep Shots” tournaments each season, as well as dozens of regular heli-ski tournaments), there are many benefits. Apart from the obvious – fun factor – participants are trained (by the guide and an additional professional athlete accompanying the group) on advanced skiing skills and techniques, which, depending on the skill level of the group, may include rock jumping, various aerial tricks, etc. steep shards, dots, etc.

Of course, there are risks associated with this type of skiing. (As it has with any form of skiing). But CMH mitigates those risks to their best ability. Helicopter safety, avalanche training, trance training, and more, are mandatory before any tour begins. And, obviously, if you are a timid skier adhering to the blue croissants at the resort, the four-day “Steep Sales” program will not be your cup of tea.

Lodge at Arrow Lakes, Nakusp, B.C. Courtesy, Tammy Hanratty

“There are actually fewer injuries during these tournaments than our regular heli-ski tournaments,” Higgins says. “We’ve spent a lot of time training, carefully inspecting lines and calculating landings. Safety is the first priority. We ski at a slow pace, we won’t get as many runs and no one is forced to try any jumps or traits If you don’t like it, just give it up and take a lighter line. tremendous that stands out the most. It’s definitely not a competition to see who can make the stunt crazy. “

I would like to say that after my four-day tour, I, too, got up in the air, trampled double backs, lined up pristine pillow lines and boldly cared for the rocks in perfect shape. But if I did, that couldn’t be called ethical journalism.

However, I did some “extreme” soaking in Nakusp Hot Springs after every day of skiing. (The helipad is just a stone’s throw away). In the cozy lodge, thanks to the delicious food and drinks, I also ate as an expert. I slept as a champion. And, in terms of skiing, I realized that dipsy over and around the three-legged “daddy falls” is good enough for me. And, provided you bite into them occasionally (me too), they also taste pretty sweet.

Andrew Penner is a freelance journalist based in Calgary. You can follow her on Instagram @andrewpennerphotography.

