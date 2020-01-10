advertisement

Alexander Steen scored his first two goals of the season to lead St. The Louis Blues during the Buffalo Sabers’ 5-1 win Thursday night.

The Blues won their seventh consecutive home game and improved to 10-2-1 overall in their last 13 games.

Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak each had one goal and two assists for the Blues, who scored the Sabers’ score 31-19. David Perron also scored and goalkeeper Jordan Binnington made 18 saves.

Jack Eichel scored for the Sabers, who lost their sixth consecutive game on the road. Linus Ullmark, making his eighth start in a goal, made 26 saves.

The Blues struck first when Thomas scored 4:47 into the game, cutting from the left through the right flank to bury a pass from Bozak.

The duo struck again about nine minutes later to put the Blues up 2-0. Bozak cut to right from left circle to convert a pass to center by Thomas, who had doubled behind the net.

Eichel cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period, bending over from the left flank to beat Binnington. That expanded Eichel’s point line to five games.

But Perron restored the Blues’ two-goal margin about six minutes later, destroying the power play from immediately out.

Perron has seven goals and eight assists in his last 11 games and three goals and two assists in his last three games.

Jaden Schwartz thought he scored later during this period, but a successful coach challenge erased his goal. For the second consecutive game, a review summary revealed Jordan Kyrou offside in a scoring rush.

Steen kicked in and completed a touchdown that made it 4-1 in the third period. Bozak and Thomas earned assists in the sequence. Steen later caught the score with an empty net.

The Blues lost leading quarterback Colton Parayko for a third consecutive game due to an upper-body injury. Rookie Niko Mikkola replaced him again and earned his first NHL point in his second game assisting on Bozak’s goal.

