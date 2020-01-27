advertisement

MELBOURNE, Australia – Rafael Nadal left the murmuring and cleaning, serving under the arms and tweening to his younger, more conspicuous opponent Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal was certainly satisfied to collect the victory in the last rate of their rivalry.

The Nadal in 1st place kept his thoughts to himself and limited himself in the entertaining 6: 3, 3: 6, 7: 6 (6), 7: 6 (4) home win to the more traditional variant of crowd favorite Kyrgios on Monday, around the quarter-finals of the Reaching the Australian Open and approaching a record-breaking 20th Grand Slam title.

“What can I say about Nick again? If he plays like today, with this positive attitude he gives our sport a lot of positive things. So I encourage him to keep working like this, ”said Nadal. “Frankly, he’s one of the greatest talents we have on our tour.”

The increased stakes and tension had an effect on both men: Kyrgios, who acted as the central tie-breaker in the third set, ended the game with five mistakes. That offered a setpoint packaged as a gift. But Nadal didn’t take advantage because he made a double mistake again.

Two points later, the 23rd seeded Kyrgios put a forehand into the net, and the set belonged to Nadal. Not long after, Kyrgios made another double mistake and fell in love.

That gave Nadal a 2-1 lead in fourth place.

“Against Nick,” Nadal would say later, “you never have control.”

Of course, Nadal hesitated when he was served a double fault in the 5-4 win to score two breakpoints, of which Kyrgios celebrated the second with a forehand and celebrated with his head and screaming back. Spectators rose and roared and waved their Australian flags in support of the 24-year-old from Canberra.

“A creepy game,” Nadal called it.

But he regrouped and took the final tie, which ended with Kyrgios putting a forehand into the net.

Overall, Nadal was simply the better player. One move: Nadal ended up with more than twice the number of winners, 64 as a casual mistake, 27.

Kyrgios delivered 25 aces and some memorable moments – including leaving the field and warming up for the match in a Los Angeles Lakers # 8 jersey in honor of Kobe Bryant, the five-time NBA champion and 18-time all-star who in Los Angeles A helicopter crash died on Sunday at the age of 41.

“I wake up this morning with this terrible news. Super sad, ”said Nadal about Bryant. “He was one of the greatest athletes in history.”

