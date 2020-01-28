advertisement

Two shows have ended this week, a British puzzle at Netflix and your annual excuse to indulge in nachos and chicken wings for the biggest Sunday in football.

Broadcasts: Weekly television news

Following the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash, the National Basketball Association announced the postponement of the Los Angeles Lakers’ first game, scheduled for the January 28 game against the LA Clippers, would take place.

The resuscitation of “Saved by the Bell” on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, will star Josie Totah and three veterans of the original 1990s teen comedy: Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. It is expected to premiere later this year.

Competitors: shows to stay on the radar

The man who saved Star City and the world will be given a proper farewell in the series finale of Arrow (January 28, The CW, 9:00 p.m. ET). Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell )’s eight-year journey has ended, but not before an entire “Arrow Verse” with several realities and at least one upcoming spin-off series has been published.

“The Good Place” also ends with a 90-minute series finale (January 30, NBC, 8:30 p.m. ET). With a lot of laughter and a lot of heart, the show went into the philosophical foundations of human behavior and explored why actions, morality and ethics are important.

After a stranger made a shocking claim to his wife, a family man’s search for answers leads him to a dark enigma. “The Stranger” (January 30, Netflix) is based on the novel by Harlan Coben and the stars Richard Armitage (“Hannibal”) and Siobhan Finneran (“Happy Valley”).

Netflix releases the last eight episodes of “BoJack Horseman” (January 31), and there is no reason to believe that the tragic / comic series will spare its characteristic soul-seeking melancholy.

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, so fill up a plate and watch the biggest football game of the year with around 100 million other people (February 2, Fox, 6:20 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. PT). A mid-term show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira can be seen in expensive commercials. And then there’s the soccer part with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. For enchanting, four-legged game day action, turn on “Puppy Bowl” (Animal Planet, 3:00 p.m. ET) and “Kitten Bowl” (Hallmark, 2:00 p.m. ET).

After the game, people in elaborate costumes take the stage for the premiere of the third season of “The Masked Singer” (Fox, approx. 10 p.m. and 7 p.m.). Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke put their presumption skills to the test to find out the famous person behind the disguise.

Certificate: rating winner and loser

Winner: “Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens” gave Comedy Central the largest three-day audience for a series debut in the cable network in three years. The show reached an average of 818,000 viewers with a three day delay.

Losers: While it was still the most watched entertainment program of the 2019-20 season, the number of spectators for the “Grammy Awards” was the smallest since 2008.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin goes to Washington: The design of the President in the “West Wing” of television. She has a doctorate. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, send an email to staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.

