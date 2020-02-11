advertisement

Hulu drops two new shows, Fox adds an animated series, Starz ‘most romantic couple returns, and an ABC drama deals with criminal justice.

Broadcasts: Weekly television news

Fox Entertainment announced a series order for “I Can See Your Voice”. Each week, the show features a candidate who wins a cash prize if he or she can tell the difference between good and bad singers without hearing them sing. Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer”) will host the premiere later this year.

“Power” has ended this week, but three new series keep the story universe alive. In addition to “Power Book II: Ghost”, which has already been announced, three more series have been added. “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is a prequel on Kanan Stark’s early years. “Power Book IV: Influence” includes Rashad Tate (Larenz Tate) and “Power Book V: Force” follows Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora).

Competitors: shows to stay on the radar

A prisoner becomes a lawyer in the new drama series “For Life” (February 11, ABC, 10 p.m. ET). Nicholas Pinnock plays Aaron Wallace, an unjustly sentenced inmate who ends his law studies with a life sentence. The formula for new customers per week is predictable, but Pinnock offers solid performance.

Zoe Kravitz plays in “High Fidelity” on Hulu (February 14th). In the TV version of the film, Kravitz plays Rob, a record store owner trying to deal with a breakup. Rob tells her story in front of the camera and Kravitz plays it with authenticity and charm.

Also on February 14 in Hulu is “Utopia Falls”. In the future society of New Babyl, young people form dance teams and compete against each other, but when a team encounters a mysterious archive of hip-hop music and dance and begins to add to their performances, the society begins to collapse. Impressive choreography in a strange show.

Fox is expanding its animation board with the new family comedy “Duncanville” (February 16, 8:30 p.m. ET). The series by Amy Poehler (“Parks and Recreation”) and Mike and Julie Scully (“The Simpsons”) follows the life of a 15-year-old boy named Duncan, who is on the move in adolescence. Selected voices are Poehler, Ty Burrell, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

At the premiere of the fifth season of “Outlander” (February 16, Starz, 8 p.m. ET), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) fight for the protection of everything they have built in America.

To prove that the Bible is scientifically and historically correct, the Creation Museum in rural Kentucky built a $ 120 million ark facility from various angles, including those who work behind the scenes, an atheist activist and resident that support the ark’s potential to boost the local economy. The film is an interesting study of the relationship between science and religion.

Certificate: rating winner and loser

Winner: The premiere of the seventh season of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” was watched by 2.7 million viewers, around 500,000 more than the average of the last season.

Loser: The new NBC comedy “Indebted” didn’t make a big impression with a rating of 0.4.

