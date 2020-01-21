advertisement

Awkwafina plays an exaggerated version of herself in a new comedy series, Jean-Luc Picard starts his next chapter, Sabrina goes on more adventures and Alicia Keys hosts the biggest night of music.

Broadcasts: Weekly television news

BBC Studios and National Geographic announced a three-series contract for the multi-award-winning Emmy series “Life Below Zero”. The show shows a cast of people who have left traditional society to live in the remote regions of Alaska have two seasons, while “Life Below Zero: Port Protection” will have one more season. The deal also includes an eight-part spin-off series entitled “Life Below Zero: Next Generation”. The new show features less experienced performers trying to create a life in Alaska’s wild border.

EPIX revealed its list of projects under development. The series, with three screenplays and three documentaries, includes a 1984 Edward Burns dramedy and Elizabethan drama based on Ken Follett’s international bestselling novel “A Column of Fire”.

Competitors: shows to stay on the radar

In the mostly autobiographical version of “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” (January 22, Comedy Central, 10.30 p.m. ET), Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8”, “Crazy Rich Asians”) plays Nora Lum, a character who shares her true character Name and background. The difference is that the fictional Nora Lum is not a successful actor and rapper. Nora’s primary goal is to move out of her father’s house and her attempts to do so are the central premise of the series. In an exaggerated version of her true background story, Awkwafina brings energy and laughs to the scripted Nora.

A new chapter begins for retired admiral Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard (January 23, CBS All Access, 8:30 p.m. ET). Patrick Stewart repeats his role as beloved leader, which he played for seven seasons in “Star Trek: The Next Generation”. The series follows the iconic character into the next phase of his life, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman recently told critics in 2020 The Television Critics Association’s winter press tour shows that “the first chapter is really earthbound” and that “the look, the tone, and.” the feel of the show is different from the design ”. Stewart’s performance is the center of attraction here. The series was already renewed for the second season.

The third season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will be released on January 24th on Netflix. In this episode of the dark comedy, the teenage witch must defend her title as the newly crowned Queen of Hell against a princely challenger, save her boyfriend Nick, and defend the circle against a pagan tribe who wants to raise an ancient evil. Then it is important not to miss the cheerleading practice. It is a clever, disrespectfully funny series with a strong cast.

Alicia Keys returns to host the “62nd Grammy Awards” (January 26, CBS, 8:00 p.m. ET). Among the artists who will appear are current Grammy nominations, Camila Cabello, HER, Jonas Brothers, Rosalia and Tyler, The Creator, Billie Eilish and Lizzo, who received the most nominations with a total of eight, will make their Grammy debut ,

Certificate: rating winner and loser

Winner: The introduction to the NFC championship gave “9-1-1: Lone Star” a solid premiere with almost 10 million viewers.

Loser: The finale of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” is rated as low.

