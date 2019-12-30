advertisement

At the start of the new year, Fox is playing it safe with a new police drama, while Netflix decides on some controversy. Happy 2020!

Broadcasts: Weekly television news

– It is the missing jersey. Fox Sports Films announced the release date for “The Great Brady Heist”, which examines the disappearance of Tom Brady’s jersey after the New England Patriots’ victory at the Super Bowl LI over the Atlanta Falcons. The documentary debuts on February 1st and features new footage, talks with Brady and the first interview with the thief in front of the camera.

– EPIX has started a 10-part series with green lights for a drama series based on the Stephen King short story “Jerusalem Lot”. The series will feature Adrien Brody in the lead role of Captain Charles Boone, who moves his family to his ancestral home in Maine after his wife died at sea. Dark and dirty family secrets soon reveal themselves. Production will begin in Halifax, Nova Scotia in May 2020, with a planned premiere in autumn 2020.

Competitors: shows to stay on the radar

– Director Ron Howard’s “Pavarotti” will make his television debut on Showtime (December 30th, 8pm ET). The intimate look at the beloved opera singer shows his iconic performances and never-before-seen footage.

– If you’d rather stay home to see New Year’s specials than go out to party, there are plenty of options. Carson Daly and Julianne Hough host NBC’s annual event live in Times Square, with Leslie Jones taking care of the crowds. On ABC it is Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale who act as moderators for “Dick Clark’s Rockin ‘New Year’s Eve”. Steve Harvey anchors the celebrations for Fox and PBS presents the New York Philharmonic with a 90-minute special that celebrates the orchestral music of Stephen Sondheim in “Live from the Lincoln Center: New York Philharmonic New Year 2019: Sondheim Celebration” (8 p.m. ET) ,

– Science Channel literally starts in 2020 with a bang. “The Explosion Show” (January 1, 10:00 p.m. ET) looks behind the scenes and examines how things are booming. Presenters Tory Belleci and Tommy Passamente face a California-based squadron, design a fireworks show, get close to the blast waves, and explore the special effects magic behind some of Hollywood’s most famous explosions.

– Netflix starts the new year with a controversial thriller about a mysterious religious leader from the Middle East who is being persecuted by the CIA. “Messiah” plays the Belgian actor Mehdi Debhi as a prophet who opposes the Islamic state. Is he the real messiah? Or a political agent with bad intentions? Also this week is “Spinning Out”, a drama about a competitive ice skater trying to make a comeback after a traumatic injury.

“Deputy” (January 2, Fox, 9:00 p.m. ET) plays Stephen Dorff as Bill Hollister, an old-fashioned fifth-generation lawyer who cares more about justice than politics, who suddenly becomes head of the sheriff’s department of Los Angeles County is appointed. Expect a police drama / modern western.

Certificate: rating winner and loser

Winner: Netflix renews “Virgin River” for a second season.

Loser: NBC’s broadcast of the “Global Citizen Prize” was rated poorly.

Melissa Crawley is the author of "Mr. Sorkin goes to Washington: The design of the President in the "West Wing" of television. She has a doctorate. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association.

