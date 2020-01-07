advertisement

A charming comedy says goodbye, the midseason offers some promising premieres and a creepy Stephen King adaptation debuts on HBO.

Broadcasts: Weekly television news

In a move that is sure to leave many “friends” fans wishing for Netflix, the subscription service dropped the series on December 31. The show will not be available for streaming in the United States until spring 2020. When WarnerMedia HBO Max starts.

Competitors: shows to stay on the radar

“Power” is back (January 5th, Starz, 8 p.m. ET) for its last five episodes. The last time we saw Ghost (Omari Hardwick), he fell from the balcony of his nightclub, the obvious victim of a mystery shooter. Everything will be revealed when the series ends.

The Rose family returns financially stable enough to leave the small town they crave for in the final season of Schitt’s Creek (January 7, Pop TV, 9:00 p.m. ET), but the decision is more difficult for them than thought.

Executive producer Dick Wolf is expanding its franchise collection with “FBI: Most Wanted” (January 7, CBS, 10:00 PM ET). The new series focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, which tracks down and catches notorious criminals. Julian McMahon plays lead agent Jess LaCroix.

With the premiere of the musical dramedy “Zoey’s extraordinary playlist”, NBC is showing something less formal in the off-season (January 7, 10 p.m. ET, additional episodes, broadcast February 16). The show features Jane Levy as Zoey, a programmer at a San Francisco-based technology company who develops an exceptional skill. It can see and hear people’s thoughts – as musical numbers. The cast provides the performances, less the story.

“Party of Five” gets a modern update (January 8, Freeform, 9:00 p.m. ET). The restart of the Fox series (1994-2000) follows the Acosta children, a group of Mexican-American siblings who are left to their own devices after the deportation of their undocumented parents. The storylines obviously affect politics, but urge viewers to consider more compassion than ideology. There is also a lot of teen melodrama. (This is after all a freeform show).

Jeffrey Deaver’s best-selling crime novel “The Bone Collector” is adapted as “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” (January 10, NBC, 8 p.m. ET). The show features the title character of a former New York police detective and forensic superstar who was forced to retreat after a serial killer set a trap that paralyzed him. The killer is back three years later and Rhyme teams up with a young officer to catch him.

In another adaptation, the author Richard Price (“The Wire”) delivers Stephen King’s novel “The Outsider” to HBO subscribers (January 12, 9:00 p.m. ET). What begins as a true crime story evolves into a much darker story with supernatural twists. Ben Mendelsohn and Jason Bateman play the leading role in the creepy series.

Certificate: rating winner and loser

Winner: “Killing Eve” was extended for a fourth season.

Loser: The RuPaul talk show during the day will not progress after the test run last summer.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin goes to Washington: The design of the President in the “West Wing” of television. She has a doctorate. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, send an email to staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.

