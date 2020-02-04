advertisement

Three new series premiere this week with a “Riverdale” spinoff, a bizarre crime drama and a procedure with the always excellent Edie Falco. “Homeland” returns for the last season.

Broadcasts: Weekly television news

The CW has placed a pilot order for a new drama called “Maverick”. The series is about a daughter of an authoritarian US president who is beginning to question her loyalty to her father. The CW also placed a pilot order for a TV version of the cult vampire film “The Lost Boys”.

Imelda Staunton will play the next version of Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of “The Crown”. Originally, creator Peter Morgan planned six seasons, but decided that five was “the perfect time and place to stop”.

Fans of the symbologist of the novelist Dan Brown, Robert Langdon, have the opportunity to see the figure on the small screen. NBC has placed a pilot order with Langdon that will follow the Harvard hero as he solves puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and stop a global conspiracy.

Competitors: shows to stay on the radar

Lucy Hale plays the title character in the premiere of “Katy Keene” (February 6, The CW, 8 p.m. ET). The Riverdale spinoff follows the adventures of Keene and three other Archie comic characters, Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge Lopez / Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) as they try to dream New to live out York City. It is an entertaining melodrama with beautiful people and more than a few clichés.

Based on the novel by Ross Thomas, Briarpatch (February 6, USA, 10 p.m. ET) focuses on Allegra Dill (Rosario Dawson), an investigator who returns to her hometown on the Texas border to find the person who is responsible for the murder of her sister. Like the novel, it’s a combination of pulp fiction and crime drama that makes it strange and fascinating at the same time. However, Dawson is solid and plays dill with charm and wit.

The talented Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie”, “The Sopranos”) returns to television in the premiere of “Tommy” (February 6, CBS, 10 PM ET). Falco plays Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former NYPD official who becomes the first female police officer in Los Angeles. An intelligent approach that is steeped in politics and family drama. Falco’s skillful performance as a complicated outsider in the fight against a faulty system makes it even better. The series comes from the creator of “Homicide: Life on the Street”.

It is the last season of “Homeland” (February 9, Showtime, 9:00 pm) and Saul (Mandy Patinkin) is now National Security Advisor to the newly elected President Warner (Beau Bridges). His mandate is to involve the Taliban in peace negotiations and there is no one better suited for him than his protégé, but Carrie (Claire Danes) is recovering from months of imprisonment in a Russian gulag. With an incomplete memory and against medical advice, she joins her mentor for a final mission.

Certificate: rating winner and loser

Winner: Fox renews “Beat Shazam” for a fourth season.

Loser: Netflix canceled “Soundtrack” after one season.

Melissa Crawley is the author of “Mr. Sorkin goes to Washington: The design of the President in the “West Wing” of television. She has a doctorate. in media studies and is a member of the Television Critics Association. To comment on Stay Tuned, send an email to staytuned@outlook.com or follow her on Twitter at @mcstaytuned.

