Staying active all your life can have a positive impact not only on your physical health but also on your mental health.

Michelle Dunaway and photojournalist Jacob Johnson were at the Cadillac YMCA to hear about their senior fit classes.

They met with instructor Maria Fuller to hear about the program.

She said: “Senior Fit is designed for anyone over the age of 55 with reduced mobility or suffering from a chronic disease regardless of their ability, they can keep moving and there is no age limit for notice an improvement. “

Maria is very successful, including participant Gale Butterfield, who said, “I am much stronger. I have more endurance. I lost about 25 pounds and my legs are in pretty good shape. We have problems as older people and I think it relaxes our joints and helps our muscles to get stronger as we age. “

Participants must be referred by a doctor to participate, but they do not have to be members here. Maria encourages anyone interested to stop and watch a class.

She said, “There is always a modifier or a progression and a regression for everyone. I just observe my participants and I give those who have less mobility the seated version which will obviously work the same muscles in a different way. And the other group gets the progression, so everyone is working and everyone is having fun, I think. “

For Maria, class is much more than work. She said, “I love helping to improve another person’s ability to move so they can continue to take advantage of their retirement to continue having fun with their family when they return and tell me you know,” I can move better. I no longer need my walker. For me, it’s a good day. I love these kind of comments, so that’s what I like about it. “

To learn more about the program, click here.

