advertisement

Parts of the country could wake up to snow on Monday morning, as large winter showers are predicted overnight.

Met Éireann has issued a two-day yellow snow and ice warning that comes into effect on Sunday at midnight.

advertisement

While the worst storm is over in Ciara, the wind will remain strong across the country and threaten even more dangerous conditions such as snow, sleet and ice.

Linda Hughes, a forecaster at Met Éireann, said that some travel interruptions can be expected.

“From tonight there will be winter showers all over the country – the warning applies to the whole country,” she said on Sunday.

“There will be sleet and snowfall, and there will be some snow, mainly in the west and north, and especially on the mountains and hills.”

Higher-altitude roads were most likely to be worst affected.

“People could wake up to snowfall on the floor tomorrow morning,” added Ms. Hughes.

“Again, it will mainly be in the west and north.”

Elsewhere, it’s more likely to be sleet, except for higher elevations. The strong wind is expected to continue from Sunday to Monday.

Temperatures are expected to be as low as freezing overnight, with mercury not rising much more than 3 degrees on Monday all day, is predicted.

“It’s going to be a very cold day when it feels even colder because of the strong west winds,” said Ms. Hughes.

In the north, the Met Office also issued a status yellow warning for snow and wind from midnight on Sunday to midnight on Tuesday.

Heavy snow and strong wind together lead to travel interruptions, especially on longer distances, it warns. Some vehicles and passengers may also be stranded on certain routes, and delays or cancellations in rail and air travel, as well as blackouts, could result.

Storm Ciara has caused flights and crossings to and from Ireland to have some travel interruptions. Aer Lingus advised travelers to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport, while Irish Ferries advised passengers that sailing would stop in the coming days.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service closed a number of parks across the country on Sunday, advising the public not to visit any national monuments or nature reserves pending the warning. The bad weather forced the organizers of Galway 2020 to cancel the opening ceremony.

Until the middle of the week, when it is likely to get a little milder, there will be hardly any changes in the winter conditions.

Very violent showers from the Atlantic will soak the country for the rest of Sunday, especially in the north.

There have been reports of some damage from Storm Ciara across the country. According to ESB Networks, it plans to supply 14,000 households and companies with electricity again.

Floods, fallen trees and telegraph poles in the Armagh, Derry, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Roscommon and Sligo counties have resulted in road closures and driver disruptions.

In Donegal, the district council warned the public to be vigilant to fell trees and debris.

“Heavy rain can flood the drains and gullies and lead to surface flooding. Property owners and users are asked to check the drains and gutters for possible blockages, ”added a spokesman.

Sea levels are also forecast with flash floods until Wednesday, which threaten coastal flooding in areas.

The Irish Coast Guard has warned people in coastal areas “to stay behind, stay high and stay dry”.

Motorists were also asked to be particularly careful when driving and to pay special attention to cyclists and pedestrians.

advertisement