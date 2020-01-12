advertisement

Ireland is prepared for strong winds and rains, and on Monday there is a significant risk of coastal flooding as the Atlantic storm Brendan leaves the northwest coast.

Status orange weather warnings for eleven counties exist and a status yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country. The wind warnings come into effect on Monday morning at 7 a.m.

The first orange warning applies to the Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo counties on Monday between 7 a.m. and midnight, while the second orange warning applies to Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford on Monday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. ,

There is an orange wind warning in eleven counties, while the rest of the Republic is covered by a yellow wind warning

The warnings indicate that south-westerly south-westerly winds reach average speeds of 65 to 80 km / h with gusts of 110 to 130 km / h, which are highest in coastal areas.

“The combination of floods and storm surges creates a significant risk of coastal flooding,” he adds.

The status yellow wind warning for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary takes effect on Monday at 7 a.m. and ends at midnight. According to Met Éireann, these districts are also at risk from coastal flooding.

The strong winds are accompanied by heavy rains that come up on Monday mornings in the west and spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of flooding. The winds will gradually abate overnight.

