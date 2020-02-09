advertisement

Storm Ciara is not playing around.

And also Met Éireann, whose weather service is working hard to survive a weekend that is very stressed on the weather front.

As a cold period will affect the entire country in the coming week and a series of warnings are already available, a fresh orange warning was issued from Sunday evening and an existing yellow warning was added.

The new orange warning affects seven counties. Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry,

advertisement

It is valid on Monday (February 10th) from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

According to Met Éireann:

“Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong westerly winds in the coastal areas with an average speed of 65-80 km / h and gusts generally between 110 and 130 km / h.”

A combination of spring tides and high seas meanwhile creates a significant risk of flooding.

The existing status yellow wind warning affects the whole country and was extended until 8 p.m. on Monday evening.

In addition, a nationwide yellow snow and ice warning will come into effect on Monday at midnight, which is valid until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

In this case, Met Éireann predicts a few “bitterly cold” days with a “significant” wind chill factor for the company. There should also be a mix of sunbursts and winter showers, with snow even accumulating in some areas.

advertisement