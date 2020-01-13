advertisement

Statistics Canada is planning to transfer its information to the digital cloud – a change that the national number-printing agency admits will push questions about protecting sensitive data.

The initiative is part of the federal government’s “first cloud strategy” to meet the growing demand for online services and provide an alternative to its increasingly bizarre computers.

Privately run companies, to clients, such as federal departments, provide virtual computer services – from email systems to large storage capacity – using software, servers, and other hosted hardware on the company’s premises.

Statistics Canada sees several benefits, including affordable access to the latest technologies, additional storage power and storage, and faster provision of data to the public and researchers.

But the statistics agency also realizes that some thunder may come out of the cloud.

“The use of cloud technology will raise questions about data security and the ability of Statistics Canada to protect sensitive data,” say internal agency notes disclosed through the Access to Information Act. “Furthermore, Canadians will want to know what steps are being taken to ensure that their information remains secure.

“The use of cloud technology can also raise questions about data sovereignty and the possibility of using data under the laws of another country.”

The federal government is aware that many countries, including Canada, have laws that allow them to cancel or receive an order for information from private organizations to support legal investigations.

Ottawa says the primary risk to data sovereignty is the US Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and Washington’s ability to force an organization subject to US law to return data under its control. location of data and without notifying Canada.

Furthermore, there are long-term information exchange agreements and a process of legal assistance between security agencies and law enforcement agencies in Canada and the US

The Canadian government is obliged to protect personal data and highly sensitive information regarding national security, cabinet discussions, military affairs and legal matters.

As a result, only data information assigned to and including a category called Protected B can be placed in the cloud. Protected information B, if compromised, can cause serious harm to an individual, organization or government.

Moreover, all protected B information – as well as the most sensitive C protected and electronically classified data – must be stored in a government-approved computing facility located in Canada or within the premises of a department abroad. , such as a diplomatic mission.

Encryption of scrambling data will also be used to protect sensitive material from corrosive eyes.

None of this gives enough comfort to Wayne Smith, a former leading Canadian statistician who resigned in 2016 over concerns about Statistics Canada’s independence. Smith had reservations about moving agency data to Shared Services Canada facilities.

Similarly, moving statistical data to the cloud creates “an increased level of risk that is not necessary” given the possibility of data hacking and breaches, Smith said.

“A better deal would be for Statistics Canada to operate its own data centers and keep them offline.”

The statistics agency is in the planning stages of the project, meaning it is currently storing only “non-sensitive, unclassified information” in the cloud, spokesman Peter Frayne said.

“Statistics Canada will migrate protected information only after our systems are considered secure for cloud services suitable for sensitive information, according to the Government of Canada’s procedures and processes,” he said in a written response to the questions.

The agency aims to adopt a “hybrid, multi-cloud strategy” that will look at applications and data deployed by a mix of government data centers and cloud providers, he added.

Lisa Carroll, a senior executive with Microsoft Canada, one of the first global cloud providers to receive federal certification, highlights the company’s record for keeping data secure.

Microsoft says it spends over $ 1 billion a year on internet security and has more than 3,500 full-time professionals working with artificial intelligence tools to analyze more than 6.5 trillion global signals every day.

“The value of the cloud is innovation,” Carroll said. “It’s about using the technologies of the future.”

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

