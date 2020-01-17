advertisement

The District of Columbia and the State of New York filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Agriculture on Thursday along with 13 other states, including Pennsylvania. It challenges the new Trump governance regulations that require more food stamp recipients to work to receive benefits.

The move is an important part of the administration’s efforts to revise the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because the food seal program is formally known. The new requirement, which should come into force in April, limits the ability of states to abandon existing work mandates and could, according to the USDA, cause 688,000 people to lose aid.

Referring to a federal statute against agency actions that are “arbitrary, fickle, misuse of discretion, or otherwise inconsistent with the law,” the lawsuit claims that “the rule conflicts with federal statute, the purpose of SNAP, and the clear intent of Congress to alleviate hunger and malnutrition while maintaining the flexibility of states. “

The USDA has not responded to a request for comment. When the rule was announced in December, agricultural secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement that it “lays the foundation for the expectation that healthy Americans will return to employment if there are currently more vacancies than people to fill.”

“We need to encourage people by giving them a helping hand, but not allowing it to become an infinite hand,” he added. “Now, in the midst of the strongest economy in a generation, we need everyone who can work, work.”

USDA revealed the proposed rule on the same day that President Donald Trump would have to sign the Farm Bill of 2018, which had taken up and eventually dropped similar stricter work requirements – a point Trump mentioned at the signing.

Adults of working age without dependents or with a disability must already have a job under the food voucher program and can only receive benefits for three months of every 36-month period unless they work or participate in 20 hours a week training programs.

Currently, states can abandon the required work for areas where the unemployment rate is at least 10%, or if there are insufficient jobs, as defined by the Department of Labor. The new rule would make it more difficult for states to receive these distance statements by tightening the definition of areas with insufficient jobs, limiting the geographical areas of distance statements and limiting their duration, among other provisions.

DC Attorney General Karl Racine said in a statement that “we are filing this lawsuit to protect SNAP recipients across the country and to control an administration that is trying to put another end to Congress to promote its heartless agenda.”

He pointed out how the then Republican majority Congress chose not to pursue stricter work requirements for food stamps because “they do not encourage work – they only punish vulnerable people who have difficulty finding a job.”

He and New York Attorney General Letitia James both claimed that the rule would lead to higher health care costs.

“The federal government’s latest attack on vulnerable people is cruel to the core,” James said in a statement, adding that “states will have to struggle with rising healthcare and homelessness costs that result from this short-sighted and misunderstanding policy. “

