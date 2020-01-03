advertisement

Cork City will host a major state event to mark its pivotal role in the events of 1920 during the War of Independence.

That year two of the city’s mayors, Tomás Mac Vorhang and Terence MacSwiney died, and the city was burned down by the Black and Tans on December 12, 1920.

The date for the state event has not yet been decided, but is likely to occur in the period between the MacSwiney hundredth, which takes place on October 25th and the October Cork Burning Ceremony.

The government says that there is central importance given that € 1 million will be spent on the Cork commemorations that the county has been following the events of 1920 in Ireland

It also included the greatest ambush of the War of Independence, the Kilmichael Ambush, which took place on November 28, 1920.

Memorial ceremonies in the county begin on Friday evening when local people in Carrigtwohill remember the burning of the IRA barracks on the night of January 3, 1920.

The attack, which was sanctioned by the IRA headquarters for the first time during the War of Independence, was an escalation of activity. The British responded with the arrival of the Black and Tans in March this year.

Portraits of the two mayors who died in 1920 have already been distributed to schools in the urban area of ​​Cork.

An event takes place in Cork City Council on January 30 to mark the centenary of the meeting, which swore to Dail Eireann and elected Mac Curtain as Lord Mayor.

The murder of Mac Curtain in March 1920, when RIC officers shot him in his house, led to an investigation involving British Prime Minister David Lloyd George and a local RIC officer who was later murdered by the IRA, Oswald Swanzy, were involved.

The investigation will be re-created by TG4 in City Hall and filmed.

The city’s burning is marked by exhibitions and community events that tell the story of the War of Independence from the perspective of local communities. Groups like the Blackpool Historical Society have planned events for the year.

The war is also being celebrated outside of Cork with a series of public lectures in Dublin on Blood Sunday, which took place on November 21, 1920, when 15 British agents were shot and crown forces were reciprocated by massacring 14 people in Croke Park.

The GAA will take the lead in remembering Blood Sunday. The 100th anniversary coincides with the second international rule test between Ireland and Australia.

The burning of Balbriggan (September 1920), the Connaught Rangers mutiny in India (June 1920) and the execution of Kevin Barry on November 1, 1920 are also documented.

At the opening of the City Hall in Cork, the Minister of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said the government wanted to “create a support structure to ensure that the very difficult events that occurred during the struggle for independence did not occur in the Churches in memory remain measured and impartial ”.

She said the country is entering “the most difficult phase as we remember the crucial events in our nation.”

It encouraged the public to take part in events of 1920, and in the following years there were stories of injuries, pain, deaths, and atrocities that were a world beyond life a century later.

She appealed to the public to commemorate the events of 1920.

Via video link, Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who was Stormont for all-party talks, said that 2020 was the “Cork Year” and would reflect the central role of the city and county in events during the War of Independence.

He said the status of the county is reflected in the fact that the one million is pledged to money from both Cork City and County Council.

Important commemorative events for 2020

Cork memorial services include a civil service, a community participation event, and a number of community events, including exhibitions and community and school support. There will be events at the Cork Public Museum, Cork City and County Libraries and the Crawford Art Gallery.

The community-based model will be adopted at a series of centenarians next year, including Bloody Sunday, the execution of Kevin Barry, the Connaught Rangers mutiny, the dismissal of Balbriggan, and the 1920 local elections.

The Markievicz Scholarship Program for Artists and Writers continues to be funded by the Ministry of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht in recognition of the legacy of Constance Markievicz and will be administered by the Arts Council in 2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Reconciliation Fund Trade will remember the events of this phase of the decade of centenaries as they continue to impact on communities on both sides of the border.

Support for a series of public lectures in 2020 focusing on the emergence and development of emerging political and administrative structures in the new state. The Ministry of Housing, Planning and Local Government will play a leading role in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Equality.

Restoring the decade of the centenary of Irish history elementary and post-elementary school competition for 2019/2020, sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills and University College Cork School of History.

