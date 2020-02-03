advertisement

President Donald Trump caused contempt and laughter on social media on Sunday after putting the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong place after their Super Bowl victory.

Trump said the chiefs made Kansas State proud, but the team actually came from neighboring Missouri.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs for a great game and fantastic comeback under enormous pressure,” he tweeted.

“You represented the state of Kansas and even the entire United States very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU! “.

He later deleted the tweet and replaced it with one that stated the correct state.

The reaction online to a commander-in-chief who has a difficult history with maps was quick and not too polite.

“It’s Missouri, you ice-cold idiot,” replied a former state senator, Claire McCaskill.

Lauren Arthur, a current Missouri state senator, tweeted, “Wrong state. It’s best to avoid things you don’t understand, like the heart of America. “

“I can’t believe that Deep State Kansas City is in MISSOURI just to embarrass Trump,” added another user.

The gaffe follows Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and asks a reporter last week to put Ukraine on a map.

“This tweet is part of an ongoing news cycle in which Trump’s Kansas-born Secretary of State claimed that a reporter couldn’t find anything on a map,” said a journalist.

Others referred to “Sharpiegate” when Trump said during hurricane Dorian in September last year that the storm was “most likely” to sweep Alabama – and provided an orderly weather map to support his claim. The storm did not reach Alabama.

“Someone quickly takes the Sharpie … out of Trump’s hands before repainting the Kansas map,” tweeted author and television producer Bryan Behar, referring to the pen’s brand.

Greg Krieg, a CNN policy reporter, tweeted, “Tomorrow: Trump moves on a map in the Oval Office and shows that Kansas City is actually in Kansas.”

