A 13 percent improvement in blood cancer survival in Australia could save more than 22,000 lives in the next 15 years.

The problem is most critical in the Australia region, where more than half of people diagnosed with blood cancer are examined by a hematologist more than a month after visiting a general practitioner. This includes patients with blood cancer that needs to be treated within 24 hours of diagnosis.

By 2035, 186,000 Australians are expected to die of blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

People in regional areas experience longer delays when they see a hematologist and other specialists than those in the city. are rather uncertain about their diagnosis and treatment plan; and didn’t know how to access additional information, the State of the Nation: Blood Cancer in Australia report revealed.

A new national blood cancer task force, led by Bill Petch, CEO of the Leukemia Foundation, will make a number of recommendations to the federal government by June this year.

Mr. Petch said that the problems facing regional Australians were only fully resolved after the blood cancer report was finalized.

“It’s clearly not just a problem, it’s complex,” he said.

“The task force will examine how we can do this. It is about fairness and continuity of access as well as the need to provide specialists, therapies and the best medicines in good time. “

Mr. Petch said survival results should not be dictated by a person’s zip code, and this would be an integral part of the Task Force’s recommendations.

