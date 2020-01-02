advertisement

media_play

State of emergency is forecast in NSW as a “very difficult” bushfire condition

A state of emergency has been declared for all of NSW, starting on Friday and lasting a week as thousands of tourists and residents try to leave the state’s south coast before conditions worsen on Saturday.

Thousands flee the south coast of New South Wales, Kosciuszko National Park and the snow-capped mountains after more than 380 houses were destroyed on New Year’s Eve.

advertisement

Shane Fitzsimmons, the commissioner responsible for the rural fire department, has asked people to leave the affected areas if possible. The authorities expect “very difficult” conditions at the weekend.

“So we’re going to have a very long, difficult day with hot, dry winds that dominate from the north and northwest before a southern change begins.

It will be a very dangerous day. It will be a very difficult day. ”

Picture: News Corp Australia

advertisement