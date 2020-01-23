advertisement

The State Department and Disease Control and Prevention Centers (CDC) are cautiously advising travelers to China after the outbreak of the corona virus, which caused Chinese officials to target Wuhan, where the virus came from, and several other cities this week to treat.

In a travel note from Thursday, anyone who has traveled to Wuhan in the past few days and feels sick should immediately see a doctor. It also asked people to call the doctor’s office or emergency room beforehand to tell them about their symptoms and route.

The warning also urged these people to “avoid contact with others”, “not travel ill”, wash their hands frequently, and cover their mouths when sneezing or coughing. Travelers to Wuhan should also avoid contact with sick people, live or dead animals and uncooked meat.

Authorities are asking Americans to avoid unnecessary trips to Wuhan after Chinese officials stop transportation inside and outside the city.

“In order to curb the novel corona virus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air and train traffic in Wuhan. Be aware that planned trips within China can be disrupted, ”said the State Department.

The ministry’s warning indicated that the Chinese regime could use the outbreak of the disease to arbitrarily arrest people and violate their human rights.

Chinese paramilitary officers with masks guard an entrance to the closed Hankou train station after the city was blocked after a new corona virus broke out in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 23, 2020. (China Daily via Reuters)

Travelers should “exercise heightened caution in China due to the arbitrary enforcement of local laws” because Chinese government officials also enforce “special restrictions on US citizens,” the agency warned in its warning.

The State Department warned that the regime “has used extensive powers to prohibit US citizens from leaving China by using” exit bans “that” US citizens sometimes keep in China for years “.

Chinese Communist Party officials sometimes enforce “exit bans” to force American citizens to participate in the Chinese regime’s investigations, “to lure foreign people back to China, and the Chinese authorities to settle civil disputes in favor of Chinese parties to support. “

In addition, Americans could be detained without access to US consulates or embassy services and, according to the travel warning, receive no information about their alleged crime. Some of them may be interrogated or detained for a long time.

“Security personnel can detain and / or deport US citizens for sending critical private electronic messages,” the Chinese Communist Party bulletin said. “Additional security measures such as security controls and increased police presence are common in the Xinjiang and Tibet Autonomous Regions. The authorities could impose curfews and travel restrictions in the short term, ”it said.

Officials detained Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people, on Thursday, while the nearby cities of Huanggang and Ezhou were quarantined hours later.

On Wednesday, state media reported that China’s death toll reached 17 while hundreds of people fell ill.

