WASHINGTON (AP) – State Department denied National Public Radio reporter seat on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plane for upcoming trip to Europe and Central Asia, decision reached a few days after Pompeo got mad at another NPR reporter.

NPR said in a statement on Monday that correspondent Michele Kelemen was not alleged to have been excluded from the theft. The State Department declined to comment.

The State Department Correspondents Association said the decision to deny Kelemen a seat on Pompeo’s plane led it to conclude that “the State Department is fighting back” against NPR. The group asked the agency to reconsider and allow Kelemen to join Pompeo.

Pompeo responded in anger on Friday when NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly asked him questions about Ukraine and, in particular, whether he had defended or should have defended Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Kiev whose ouster was featured in the removal of President Donald Trump.

Kelly said that after the NPR interview, she was taken to Pompeo’s private room, where he yelled at her “for about the same length of time as the interview itself” and repeatedly insulted her.

Pompeo replied on Saturday that Kelly had “lied” to him, and he described his conduct as “shameful”. NPR said it was sticking to Kelly’s information.

In its statement on Monday, the group of correspondents said that Kelemen “is an accomplished professional who has been covering the State Department for almost two decades. We respectfully request the State Department to reconsider and authorize Michele to take over plane for this trip. “

Ben Wizner, director of the Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project for the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement: “The State Department cannot retaliate against media because one of its journalists asked questions difficult. It is the job of journalists to ask tough questions, not to be polite. “

