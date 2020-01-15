advertisement

Rachel Morrison was the director of the first two episodes, which are not afraid of the aftermath of the opioid epidemic.

Cape Cod may seem like an idyllic summer vacation, but Starz’s upcoming “Hightown” drama will cast a sinister light on his Denziens. The series, which features Rachel Morrison (“Fruitvale Station”, “Black Panther”) as the director for the first two episodes, will follow the women’s journey to sobriety amid a murder investigation and the region’s growing opioid epidemic. Starz unveiled a new teaser for the show that premiered sometime in the spring in front of a “hightown” panel during the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2020 press tour in Pasadena on Tuesday evening.

“Hightown” is Morrison’s first venture in television directing, and she noted that she had learned a lot about creating a style for the show – with the confidence that subsequent episode directors would maintain a consistent tone. According to Morrison, everyone supported the appearance of the series, and the new teaser, which combines hard parties with relentlessly dark images, makes it clear that the series does not shy away from the darker elements of opioid abuse.

The TCA panel “Hightown” followed the Starz meeting, at which network president Jeffrey Hirsch provided minor updates to several upcoming projects.

Hirsch declined to speak about Orlando Jones’ controversial release from American Gods. Jones, who portrayed cartoon god Anansi in the series, said he was dismissed for “sending the wrong message to black America,” although producer Fremantle said his farewell was not racially motivated and was due to Jones’ character attributed, who had no storyline in season 3. Hirsch repeated Fremantle’s “storyline” defense during the Q&A portion of his leadership session and declined to comment on Jones’ claim above.

At the upcoming Starz shows, Hirsch said that “The Continental”, the forthcoming spin-off of the “John Wick” film, would only premiere after “John Wick: Chapter 4″ was released on May 21, 2021 that ” The Continental “would be a prequel spin-off that takes place years before the” John Wick “films.

Hirsch also mentioned the “Power” spinoffs, which were originally teased in the summer TCA 2019 and were intended to be both the predecessor and successor to the main series. He also noted that the third season of “The Girlfriend Experience” would be shot in London in a few months and would probably premiere in the end of the year or early 2021.

Watch the teaser “Hightown”:

