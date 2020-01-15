advertisement

There could be more for the “Outlander” universe.

Starz’s CEO and President, Jeffrey Hirsch, told reporters on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour in Pasadena that the network and its partner Sony are considering “story extensions, rotations, or sequels”.

“We believe that there is a lot of opportunity in the” Outlander “universe to have the story extensions, rotations or sequels. We will continue to look at this with our partners at Sony,” said Hirsch.

“Hopefully we can find something we think is great and tell the story.”

Season 5 of “Outlander” premieres on February 16. The series was renewed until season 6.

“Outlander” is based on material from Diana Gabaldon’s eponymous bestseller series. Ronald D. Moore edited the books for television.

Here is the official description for season 5:

In the fifth season of “Outlander”, the Frasers fight for their family and the house they have forged on Frasers Ridge. Jamie needs to find a way to defend everything he has created in America and protect those who are looking for leadership and protection – while maintaining his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man Governor William Tryon ordered him to do to hunt and protect kill. Finally with her family, Claire Fraser needs to use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being torn apart again. However, as she focuses on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie are now reunited, but Stephen Bonnet’s ghost is still haunting them. Roger strives to find his place in this new and dangerous time – and also Jamie’s respect. The Fraser must come together and deal with the many dangers they expect – and which they cannot. “

The fifth season trailer is available here.

“Outlander” Season 5 premiere February 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT on Starz.

