advertisement

29 December 2019 Steve Hanley

German law provides for one of the most powerful direct democracy initiatives in any country. When 50,000 citizens sign a petition requesting action from the Bundestag – Germany’s national legislator – it is automatically placed on the agenda for consideration. In the US, a citizen-sponsored ballot requires several steps to get approved and it can take years for voters to vote.

advertisement

Earlier this year, the required number of people signed a petition urging the government to stop taxing feminine sanitary products as luxury, putting the subject on the agenda of the Bundestag. After consideration, the law was amended.

The lonely vigil that Greta Thunberg started 18 months ago when she decided to skip the school to sit outside the Swedish Parliament with her handwritten sign has inspired millions around the world to follow her example. In Germany, Thunberg activism led to the creation of the Fridays For Future Germany movement – a collection of climate advocates who make joint efforts to force government leaders to take meaningful action to tackle the global crisis of a rapidly overheated planet.

Fridays For Future Germany has now inspired another group, named 12062020, whose goal is to bring 90,000 people together on 12 June 2020 in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. The plan is to have all those people petitions calling for immediate action on global warming and a worrying increase in racism around the world all within seconds of each other using their mobile phones. The hope is that millions of others throughout Germany will do this at the same time. Assuming that every petition receives at least 50,000 electronic signatures, the legislator is legally obliged to consider and follow them up.

There is only one problem. According to Vogue, the organizers have to raise € 1.8 million to rent the stadium. To do that, they turned to StartNext, whose mission is crowdfunding of social activism. “With Startnext, we offer founders, inventors and creative people the opportunity to present their ideas and projects, to finance them with the support of many people and to build a community. StartNext is now the largest crowdfunding community for ideas, projects and startups in German-speaking countries. We work with our team every day to bring new ideas to the road and to further develop StartNext together with our community. “

The 12062020 organizers decided to sell 60,000 tickets for the event for € 29.95 via StartNext by Christmas Eve. The German correspondent of CleanTechnica, Benjamin Schultz, advises that the online application was over-registered, which means that the group now has the means to reserve the stadium for that date.

What is magic about June 12? According to 12062020, “Because our event takes place on the same day as the first game of the European football championships (similar to the Superbowl in the US), large screens will be set up in every city in Germany, on which the city hall meeting can be broadcast during the day. “

The group goes on to say: “Germany is one of the political, economic and social leaders of Europe and the world. If we let it happen here, it will affect the rest of the world.” We have the power to become a role model for others and to scale this idea up globally. Imagine what would happen if people around the world started renting huge locations to meet and discuss the problems of their village, city, country or the whole world! “

Yes, imagine that. Participative democracy that is not dependent on intermediaries that can be bought off by special interest groups. What a concept! Expect so-called conservatives who will insist on legislation that prohibits such public displays as a risk to freedom and freedom. And they are right. Their freedom and freedom to stuff their hateful ideas into the throats of those who disagree with their extremist views can be seriously affected, causing them to be cooked in their own pudding with a stick of holly through their hearts. Bah nonsense.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Steve Hanley Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else where the Singularity can lead him. You can follow him on Twitter, but not on social media platforms of malicious overlords such as Facebook.









advertisement