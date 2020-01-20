advertisement

Would you like to prepare for the SAG Awards 2020 now? Then consider this article as your goal.

For those who don’t know, the SAG Awards are one of the biggest nights of the year for any actor. They are not as well known as the Oscars, but it is an opportunity for artists to be recognized by their colleagues. It is a festival for actors who support actors and share stories about their own experiences. So one of the big events on this show is that actors explain how they got their SAG card for the first time – union membership at the center of the show.

Where can you watch the show and pre-show on the red carpet this year? Check out some of the information below.

The SAG Awards themselves – The promotion starts tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and you can see it play on either TNT or TBS. It’s a light-hearted affair than the Oscars, but there won’t be the controversy or biting comments from anything we saw last time from Ricky Gervais. The show usually lasts a little longer, so get your popcorn and make yourself comfortable beforehand.

The pre-show on the red carpet – You can now find out a little bit about the action! To see some of the red carpet arrivals and fashion and hear from the celebrities, all you have to do is watch the video below! The livestream is connected to People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly and TNT itself – it should serve as a nice entertainment to prepare you for the start of the award ceremony.

What do you want to see at the 2020 SAG Awards?

Are there certain artists you are passionate about to win? Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also, remember to stay in the event you want more series news. (Photo: TNT.)

