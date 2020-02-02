advertisement

There are so many big TV events on Sunday, but one thing could take the place for cat lovers: Kitten Bowl VII! The 2020 edition of the Hallmark Channel tradition takes place in the early afternoon and should serve as a great entry into the Puppy Bowl – and of course the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

What do you need to know about the Kitten Bowl now? Here is some necessary information.

start time – According to the official website, the celebrations start at 2:00 p.m. East / 1 p.m. Eastern. This is one of the perfect things to take a breath of air while preparing food for the big game … or maybe you just love kittens.

advertisement

How to prepare for it – One way to do this is to check out the following video clip. However, visiting the official website is also a way to check the profiles of a number of competitors participating in the celebrations. Many different kittens take part and while it will be a fun feast for the fences, there is also a fantastic message for adoption at the end of the day. The goal is for more people to try to adopt cats who need a home than just to contact different breeders or pet stores.

Who is hosting? – According to the network, Beth Stern, TV personality, author and animal advocate, is returning from the Hallmark Channel Stadium to host this year’s event. Stern embodies the spirit of adoption in their daily lives and has cared for countless animals in need. Stern’s tireless efforts to find a home for animals all year round make her a synergetic leader for Kitten Bowl VII. “

For a great kitten bowl this year! We will report more about the different festivities along the way. This is the kind of show that’s perfect for watching and tweeting … especially if you have a serious case of “awws” when you see a bunch of kittens in action.

What do you want to see from Kitten Bowl VII?

Share this now in the comments below! Also, remember to learn more news about the series. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

It’s almost game time! Visit us this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and watch these adorable rescue kittens enter the field during Kitten Bowl 7. Tweet while you watch #KittenBowl. Part of #LoveEverAfter month on Hallmark Channel. #AdoptionEverAfter #AdoptDontShop pic.twitter.com/LVe4J55Ayu

– Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) January 27, 2020

advertisement