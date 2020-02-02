advertisement

There are so many wonderful traditions associated with Super Bowl Sunday, and we hope Puppy Bowl XVI will remain one in 2020. This is an ongoing event that is as silly and entertaining as it comes. They have countless adorable puppies, a silly set and also a worthy reason to campaign for adoption.

This year the Puppy Bowl presents more than ever puppies with special needs, including a three-legged participant and hearing and visually impaired children. These are ways to show that these animals are worth being home forever and having fun and playing with most of the other furry friends you see as part of the show.

So what do you need to know to get into the big game today? Let’s start by pointing out the start time – 3:00 p.m. Easter. You can follow Animal Planet’s operations, but beware of numerous online advertisements for live streams that are not connected to the network. Some of them can be associated with some really bad things. (If you visit Animal Planet’s website, you can stream some of the operations after you log in to your cable provider.)

If you would like to see some of the pre-game celebrations for free, please let us know that there is indeed a way to do it. All you have to do is visit the link here as you can see a full pre-game show there. You will not only learn more about the manufacture of the puppy bowl, but you will also get some insights into the participants and learn more about the message.

In the end, the Puppy Bowl is the perfect accessory to prepare for the big game. It is fun, carefree and at the same time charming and meaningful. The message here is important and we are very happy that Animal Planet continues to put it on. It’s one of the most popular events of the year, so there are some commercial benefits that go with the charitable message.

