The NFL will run its centennial season with an imposing Super Bowl involving the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers that will highlight a clash of styles and two dynamic young quarterbacks prepared to lead the league in the next hundred years.

Returning to Miami for a record 11th time, the National Football League is planning a week-long party of the century with something for everyone, including a Feb. 2 championship game between the returning 49ers and the high-octane Chiefs.

The 49ers, coached by Kyle Shanahan who turned just 40 years old in December, play a first-come, hard-hitting style that was more fashionable when Jim Brown and Gayle Sayers were exploding through defensive backs in the 60s.

The Chiefs, trained by 61-year-old Andy Reid, are explosive and inventive with a playbook that looks like it was raised by a video game.

“Flush, rested to get to Miami, I need to make a diet so I can fit in my clothes,” Reid told reporters. “They don’t care about the outcome,” he told his team, “they just bring it up and it’s paid off for us the last two weeks.”

How the 49ers and Chiefs got to the 54th Super Bowl is a contrast of style and philosophy.

In two play-off contests, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 28, completed just 17 of 27 passes for 191 yards.

During a game of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers, Garoppolo went 90 minutes without throwing a single pass.

Instead, the Niners relied on top-ranked defense and running back Raheem Mostert, who ran for 220 yards – second in NFL play-off history – and four touchdowns, to clear the Packers 37-20 aside. .

Earlier on Sunday, the Chiefs were tackling another first-round pick in the Tennessee Titans, led by Derrick Henry, the NFL’s leading rusher. Henry had vaporized over Tom Brady and the defending champion New England Patriots and senior Baltimore Ravens off the road to the AFC title game.

The Land of the Titans game, however, was no match for the Exploding Chiefs, a quick attack led by 24-year-old phenomenon defender Patrick Mahomes, who threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score at a 35-24 win to send Kansas City back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

A week ago in the division play-off against Houston, Mahomes threw five interceptions, including four in the second quarter, as the Chiefs erased a 24-0 deficit and swept the Texans 51-31.

With the help of a quick host corps of Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and running back Damien Williams who looks likely to claim a 4 × 100m Olympic gold, Mahomes has thrown for 608 yards and eight touchdowns. the two post-season contests.

So stands the storytelling scene that will dominate two-week creation in the big game, and is an intriguing one that will be shared, discussed and debated with nauseam ad by experts and bar stool experts.

Can the 49ers do what the Titans couldn’t do against Kansas City and run the ball with enough efficiency to keep pace with a Chiefs attack that has become known as the “Legion of Zoom”?

And can the Chiefs protect the Mahomes from the NFL’s high pass long enough to give their young time to find a crack in a wild San Francisco defense that has been strong? (Editing by Richard Pullin and Bill Berkrot)

