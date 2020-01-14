advertisement

As the Dodgers set off for their first spring training session on February 14, we’ll tell you how they deal with the different aspects of their roster. First the start rotation:

2019 RECAP

For the second time in the past three seasons, Dodgers who started pitchers had the lowest ERA in MLB. Right-hander of the second year, Walker Buehler, had a solid follow-up to his rookie season despite a slow start. He ended the season 14: 4 with 3.26 ERA and brilliant flashes like a 16-against-the-Colorado Rockies game in June and a 15-game against the San Diego Padres in August. After a worrying shoulder problem in spring training, Clayton Kershaw had his healthiest season in several years. But Hyun-Jin Ryu was the star of these three all-stars. Ryu led the majors in ERA, started the all-star game for the National League and finished second at the Cy Young Award 2019 in the Netherlands after Mets’ Jacob deGrom. There were tips for the future in the second half when Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin made their major league debut.

What is it like now?

Two Dodgers post-season rotation launches – Ryu and seasoned left-hander Rich Hill – have signed elsewhere as free agents (the Blue Jays and the Twins, respectively). The two take long medical records with them. But they have had 81 starts in the past two seasons with a record 36-14 and an ERA of 2.66. The Dodgers plunged deep into the free hand, but were rejected by Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. Instead, former Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson (who returns from shoulder surgery after two seasons with limited activity) and former Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood (who only started seven times last year due to a Red back injury) were considered as engages low-cost bounceback candidates. You could deepen the rotation behind Buehler, Kershaw and Kenta Maeda. Together with Wood and Nelson, Julio Urias, May, Gonsolin and Ross Stripling will start and give the Dodgers their usual depth so that they can distribute the workload of the regular season.

THE NEXT LAYER

The Dodgers’ two top pitching perspectives, May and Gonsolin, came at the end of last year and also made starts and pitching out of the bullpen. Even more of this could come in 2020 if one or the other does not immediately win a place. After years of back and forth between the major and minor who started and replaced, Urias (still 23) was added to the rotation as a full-time member. In addition, Josiah Gray (acquired a year ago from the retailer that sent Wood, Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds) could eventually move up into the major leagues that year.

MOVEMENTS YOU MAY MAKE

When they turned to Cole and Strasburg, the Dodgers showed their interest in putting an elite starter at the top of their rotation. Starters at this level are hard to come by. The remaining chances of landing someone of this caliber include possible trades for Indian right-hander Mike Clevinger or Red Sox left-hander David Price (as part of Boston’s effort to lower wages). Further options will be available from now until close of trading on July 31. Like all trade speculation with the Dodgers this winter, it was more smoke than fire.

