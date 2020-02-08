advertisement

In leagues where no distinction is made between beginners and relievers, suitability for slingshots is immaterial. In leagues with separate starting places for starters and relief end, the rusting of starters with relief authorization has advantages. In non-traditional point leagues, RP eligible starters can be gold. In traditional scoring formats with daily changes, an RP-enabled reliever may add an additional starter to your lineup if you have a number of possible starters and don’t have enough SP slots to use them all on a given day. In leagues with weekly line-up changes, you can collect additional starts with a starter at a Reliever pitch.

I don’t want to highlight all RP-enabled starters in this piece, but below you’ll find a large number of starters with different incentives, from universal feasibility to just deep league options. In the interest of the discussion about fresh faces, I did not consider RP-qualified starters. Kyle Gibson, A.J. Puk, Jesus Luzardo and Carlos Carrasco. I’m a fan of all four in 2020 and you can read what I’ve written about Gibson before, Puk and Luzardo here and Carrasco here.

Julio Urias (LAD): 168.5 ADP

Dustin May (LAD): 223.8 ADP

Tony Gonsolin (LAD): 364.0 ADP

Jimmy Nelson (LAD): 463.0 ADP

Yes that’s right. These are four jugs from the Dodgers. Originally, the last sentence was “half a dozen jugs from the Dodgers”, but then the Mookie Betts blockbuster happened and a separate deal with the Angels. The Dodgers made an RP-ready starter in the Betts deal, but also received David Price and cash to make up for his large contract in the trade. In other words, an exit did not completely mitigate the situation with Price. The second deal removed a slinger from the rotation competition. Alex Wood, who is also involved in a rotation gig, is not one of the pitchers mentioned above. Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler are rotation locks and Price is also likely to claim a rotation point – unless he has made a different deal.

I’ve already discussed May as one of my top 10 pitching candidates. Nelson was terrible, a total of 6.95 ERA in 10 appearances (three starts) over 22.0 innings for the Brewers last year. It was his first season after a year in which he rehabilitated and recovered from shoulder surgery to repair his rotator cuff, front labrum and capsule. Perhaps another distant year will help him recapture his form from 2017, in which he has a value of 3.49 ERA (3.05 FIP and 3.42 SIERA per FanGraph), 1.25 WHIP and 27.3 K. % in 29 over 175.1 innings. He has to show something before starting in a blender with only NL and 16 or more teams. It does not have to be drawn in either.

Urias is extremely talented, but the innings of 23-year-old Südpfoten were kept in check last year. It was mostly used for relief and only posed 85.1 innings, including a minor league appearance and its off-season appearances. His talent is out of the question, but how many innings he can throw. He will likely spend some time in the bullpen to suppress his innings, but a step forward in innings this year should allow him to spend most of the year in rotation.

Gonsolin is fascinating, but it still has options. My money is invested in opening the year in Triple-A to get more spices. He only raised 85.2 innings in the top minors – all last year – and shared 44.1 innings in Double-A and 41.1 in Triple-A. Despite limited experience in the top minors, he did well in 40.0 innings, split between start (six starts) and relief (five reliefs) for the Dodgers. Gonsolin totaled 2.93 ERA, but his 3.86 FIP and 4.63 SIERA were less flattering.

Ryan Yarbrough (TB): 311.0 ADP

Yonny Chirinos (TB): 336.8 ADP

Trevor Richards (TB): 462.0 ADP

The Rays weren’t shy about using unconventional jugs and switching between opening and piggyback opening. As a result, you have the same Yarbrough, Chirinos, and Richards peers who all have starter and relief entitlement. Charlie Morton, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are rotation locks. Lefty Brendan McKay’s main goal is to record meaningful innings for the Rays. Still, he and Yarbrough are left and Chirinos and Richard’s right, so the club has the ability to manage all four pitcher innings while maximizing their matchups by occasionally piggybacking them openly.

Despite unconventional usage in the past two years, Yarbrough has logged 289.0 innings and Chirinos 223.0. Yarbroughs was 4.02 ERA (3.88 FIP and 4.11 SIERA), 1.15 WHIP, 5.9 BB% and 20.6 K%. Chirinos achieved a total of 3.71 ERA (4.07 FIP and 4.13 SIERA), 1.12 WHIP, 5.9 BB% and 21.0 K%. Neither Yarbrough nor Chirinos are exciting high-ceiling options in designs, but according to our value-based rankings in 2019, they both ended up being top 50 starters and represent insidious bargains like the SP83 and SP94 in ADP, respectively. Richards appears to be out of rotation to start the year, but he’s a name to be dropped as an RP-ready starter if injuries force him to go to a specific location.

Kenta Maeda (MIN): 216.8 ADP

Maeda was the less enigmatic man mentioned above in the description of the four highlighted Dodger slingshots. Maeda was mainly used as a starter for the Dodgers in four seasons, but he has also seen relief work on a regular basis. He started 103 games with a total of 546.2 innings and an ERA of 3.92 (3.76 FIP and 3.86 SIERA), 1.16 WHIP, 7.5 BB%, 25.8 K% and 12, 7 SwStr% rotated. Why did they waste time with him in the bullpen at all, you might ask.

Well, his 175.2 innings in 32 starts in his first season with the Dodgers in 2016 both represent his career highlights. Last year he started 26 games with a total of 153.2 innings and both are his second highest score. According to FanGraphs, he has a 3.55 era as a starter for the first time, a 3.70 era as a starter for the second time, and a 4.85 era as a starter for the third time. In addition, his first half ERA in his career is 3.51 and rises to 4.44 in the second half. The Dodgers were probably wise to use it the way they did, but understandably Maeda was not a fan of its use, as it prevented him from earning numerous bonuses in a contract with a below-average market base of $ 3 million a year.

The twins do not boast of the depth of rotation that the Dodgers have, so Maeda is unlikely to be torn between rotation and bullpen to manage his innings. The good news is that this means more innings for Maeda. The bad news, however, is that the yield could go down.

In addition, switching to the American League means that he is now facing a specific player in the lineup and no longer the pitcher spot or a cold squeezer that comes from the bank to replace the pitcher in a National League lineup. According to the 2019 FanGraphs league statistics, both American League and National League players scored an identical 23.0% of the time, but the NL players scored 94 wRC + and AL players 99 wRC +. The league change slightly diminishes Maeda’s value, but the positive of more innings – even with a likely decline in his ERA and whip – outweighs the negative. His ADP will rise and he is among the top 150 or maybe even the top 125 picks.

Adrian Houser (MIL): 324.8 ADP

Houser had a surprising outbreak for the Brewers at 26. The right made 17 relief appearances and 18 starts a total of 111.1 innings, in which he swirled a 3.72 ERA, which was largely supported by a 3.88 FIP and 3.91 SIERA. The overall numbers are solid, but he was definitely better than helpers.

At 30.2 innings it achieved a value of 1.47 ERA (2.99 FIP and 3.46 SIERA), 0.95 WHIP, 9.6 BB%, 28.7 K% and 12.0 SwStr%. In 80.2 innings as a starter, he added up to 4.57 ERA (4.22 FIP and 4.08 SIERA), 1.35 WHIP, 7.5 BB%, 24.2 K% and 9.0 SwStr%. On a positive note, according to FanGraphs, its speed has dropped slightly from an average of 94.9 MPH to an average of 94.3 MPH as a starter for its fastball in relief.

On the negative side, he lacks a top-notch pitch and is bad at getting batsmen to fish out of the strike zone. Houser scored 11.6 SwStr% on his four-seam fastball, 12.3 SwStr% on his slider and 14.2 SwStr% on his switch. Its 4-seater, its curve and its slider each had an O-swing percentage south of 25% at 24.0%, 22.2% and 23.1%. His sinker achieved 35.4 O-Swing% and his changeup 35.7 O-Swing%.

Ultimately, Houser has done enough good work to warrant a selection of his ADP to see if he can take a step forward in some areas this year. However, it is not a pitcher that can be reached.

Ross Stripling (LAA): 332.3 ADP

Stripling has been a valuable swingman for the Dodgers since its debut in 2016. In 52 starts covering 257.0 innings of his career, he has an ERA of 3.71 (3.71 FIP and 3.66 SIERA), 1.20 WHIP, 5.2 BB%, 23.5 K% and 9.8 SwStr%. His swing strike percentage is overwhelming, but as a starter in the past two years, it’s up to 10.8%. Stripling was a bit better in 130.0 innings of his career with a 3.12 ERA (3.36 FIP and 3.50 SIERA), 1.18 WHIP, 6.8 BB%, 23.8 K% and 11.4 SwStr%, but now that he’s with the Angels, he’s bullpen work is probably only remarkable as a fallback if he gets stuck as a starter with a full workload.

The Angels have upgraded their team significantly, signing Anthony Rendon. They also acquired Joc Pederson with stripling and added firepower to a crime that ranked 12th in wRC + (99) last year. Elite outfield expert Jo Adell is also waiting in the starting blocks. The offense has a top 5 potential this year and they should offer their starters a lot of walking support, including stripling. Its value will be significantly enhanced by trading and its ADP will – rightly – skyrocket. In 36 starts with 176.1 innings in the past two years, stripling totaled 3.47 ERA (3.64 FIP and 3.32 SIERA), 1.16 WHIP, 4.2 BB% and 26.4 K%. He is a top 200 player and has a strong case for a top 150 ranking and ADP.

Kevin Gausman (SF): 379.0 ADP

In 16 starts with 80.0 innings for the Braves last year, Gausman was illuminated for a 6.19 ERA. Bad luck had a hand in Gausman’s grotesque ERA when he had 4.20 FIP and 4.42 SIERA. None of his ERA estimators can be described, but they were significantly better than his actual ERA.

Even when struggling with the Braves, he kept solid 23.6 K%, 7.5 BB% and excellent 13.4 SwStr%. Regardless, his poor pitching led the Braves to continue, but the Reds saw enough to challenge him with waivers. The Reds used it almost entirely from the pen and gave it 14 relief appearances and only one start.

With the Reds, Gausman shot a 4.03 era (3.17 FIP and 2.89 SIERA), 1.16 WHIP, 5.5 BB%, 31.9 K% and 19.6 SwStr% in 22.1 innings , Gausman will try to continue his rebound with the Giants, but he will have a chance to do so from the slide. In the linked article by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Dalton Johnson, Farhan Zaidi, president of baseball operations at Giants, said to Gausman and his colleague Drew Smyly: “We both see how they start rotating.”

During a three-year period from 2016 to 2018, Gausman pinched two ERA seasons under 4.00 by an ERA of 4.68. During this period, he accumulated 550.0 innings (all starting) with an ERA of 4.07 (4.30 FIP and 4.17 SIERA), 1.36 WHIP, 7.2 BB%, 21.3 K% and 11 , 0 SwStr%. These are not numbers that involve a fantasy rotation, but they would play in 14 team mixers or lower leagues. As an added bonus, the largely unproven Giants bullpen, if stalled as a starter, could open up high-leverage situations that hold Gausman or maybe even save it. The 29-year-old Righty should be chosen as a 300-year-old rather than a pinch among the top 400 players that currently have his 379.0 ADP in.

Josh Shepardson is a well-known author on FantasyPros. More information from Josh can be found in his archive and follow him @ BChad50.

