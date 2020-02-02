advertisement

Posting good pitching numbers is partly competence-based, partly field-dependent and a pinch of luck. Even the best pitchers need help from the field players behind them and a few happy jumps to find themselves in the Cy Young Award mix. However, thanks to a disproportionate amount of good fields and good luck, others can achieve deceptively good numbers. Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP) tries to show a shooter’s controllable skills fairer by normalizing the results of in-game balls and hits. It’s not a perfect metric – no statistics without context is perfect – but it’s useful.

One way to quickly get an idea of ​​which pitchers are likely to be luckier in 2019 than their peers is to sort by ERA minus FIP (EF) in FanGraphs’ advanced pitcher rankings and see who has high negative ERA- FIP grades. The linked table shows starters who have thrown at least 60 innings. The higher the negative number, the greater the gap between the launcher’s actual ERA in 2019 and its FIP. Just because a pitcher is high on the list doesn’t make them a bad imagination. For example, Justin Verlanders was -0.68 ERA-FIP for the 24th highest mark among starters who had thrown at least 60 innings in the past year, but he’s rightly chosen as the top three pitcher. However, others may be exaggerated in relation to their actual level of knowledge, and this ranking is a good place to start to delve deeper into who may be overrated. Below, I highlighted half a dozen pitchers that ranked among the top 25 pitchers in the negative ERA-FIP in 2019.

Dakota Hudson (STL): -1.55 ERA-FIP, ADP: 252.0

Hudson had the highest ERA-FIP among starters with a minimum of 60 innings last year and frankly it wasn’t short. The second highest mark for his -1.55 ERA-FIP was Erick Feddes -1.21 ERA-FIP. The gap between the Hudson brand and the Fedde brand is as large as the gap between the second highest brand recorded by Fedde and the 13th highest brand determined by Michael Wacha (-0.87 ERA-FIP). Hudson was extremely lucky last year and the other shoe should fall this year.

The 25-year-old Righty needed a perfect stroke of luck to get an ERA of 3.35 because of his poor skills. Among the qualified starters last year, Hudson’s 6.8 K-BB% was the second worst brand per FanGraph and the result of a below-average elimination rate (18.0 K% vs. 23.0 K% in the league average) and a terrible miter rate (11.4 BB% compared to a league average of 8.5 BB%). He allowed a .275 BABIP in his starts, which was far below his .320 BABIP, which was allowed in 150.1 innings that were together at triple-A level in 2017 and 2018.

Even with exceptional luck in 2019, Hudson became the 53rd most valuable pitcher according to our Value-Based Ranking (VBR). Hudson’s ADP is just outside the top 250, but he’s not even worth a selection from the top 350 players. He’s a pitcher to avoid.

Dallas Keuchel (CHW): -0.97 ERA-FIP, ADP: 237.7

Keuchel’s season started late – largely because of a broken compensation system that injured non-star players. The teams did not want to choose Keuchel’s signature because he had declined an Astros tender. He ultimately signed with the Braves in early June after the MLB amateur draft took place and Atlanta had no choice to sign it.

Despite the late start, if you just look at his 3.75 ERA, you wouldn’t believe he skipped a 3.74 ERA blow the previous year. In 2018, his 3.74 ERA was largely supported by a 3.69 FIP, 3.84 xFIP and 4.15 SIERA. The same does not apply to his 3.75 ERA with the Braves, which were accompanied by a 4.72 FIP, 4.06 xFIP and 4.39 SIERA. The Südpfote had a career best of 80.4 LOB%, which helped him to significantly exceed his ERA estimates. He owns 73.9 LOB% for his career.

A career high of 23.9 HR / FB% explains the large gap between 4.72 FIP and 4.06 xFIP, but be careful if you expect it to return to its Homer rate before 2019. By signing this offseason with the White Sox, he returns to his goal in the American League and changes from the homer-suppressive Truist Park (0.930 parking factor for Homer) to the Guaranteed Rate Field (1.124 for Homer) Homers). Keuchel hasn’t had an ERA north of 4.00 since 2016, but his skills indicate that he is likely to do so this season. He is not a helper in WHIP and his 18.7 K% is also well below average. Keuchel isn’t worth the top 250 selection that is required to sign on average at this point in the design season.

Zac Gallen (ARI): -0.80 ERA-FIP, ADP: 123.7

Gallen is the first really top-class pitcher in this piece with an ADP in the upper 125 range. With an ADP in this area, I would not recommend avoiding it entirely. Even if I were bearish about his prospects for 2020, there would be a point where he is worth being selected. However, is it selected too early?

If gamers choose him on his ADP with the expectation of repeating an ERA below 3.00 – he had an ERA of 2.81 in 15 starts with 80.0 innings last year – then he’s taken too early. If players were largely expecting a repeat of last year’s Sterling ERA, it would of course start designing earlier. It looks like he is 37th pitcher knocked off the boards. The ranking is fair and in a vacuum I would prefer it to some starters who preceded it. Whether he is a good choice at this point largely depends on how your team looks in drafts at that point.

Interestingly, Ballen’s 3.61-FIP was significantly better than its 4.15-xFIP and 4.24-SIERA, making the gap between its actual ERA and other advanced metrics even wider. The rookie’s .284 BABIP was below the .296 league average and his 83.7 LOB% was well above the league average of 72.3%. Both are better than he has written in his minor league career. These numbers are likely to decline, but Gallen has a lot to offer.

First, he knocked out 28.7% of the Batters he faced with exciting record discipline numbers. Gallen reached 35.3 O-Swing%, 61.6 Z-Swing%, 67.4 F-Strike% and 12.8 SwStr%, all with the league averages of 31.6%, 68.5%, 60.9 % and 11.1% respectively. Young Righty was equally good against lefties and righties, earning a .287 WOBA for the former and a .288 WOBA for the latter, and has plenty of offers that the racket lacks. Gallen threw three pitches that scored a SwStr% north of 14.5%, starting with his curve (14.8%), followed by his cutter / slider (16.0%) and rounded off with a lethal change (21.3 %). His clout seems legitimate.

Second, Gallen should improve his step rate this season. He had 10.8 BB% as a rookie with an earlier high miter rate of 8.2% at Triple-A in 2018 and only 6.9 BB% at 56 starts, the 316.2 innings in Double-A and Triple-A included together. Improving his miter rate could help avoid some of the regression for his ERA that is consistent with the BABIP and LOB% regression.

After merging 171.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors last year, he should be ready for a full workload. Gallen is an absolutely solid SP3 with SP2-Plus.

Hyun-Jin Ryu (TOR): -0.78 ERA-FIP, ADP: 105.3

Ryu is no stranger blowing his FIP out of the water. In fact, its ERA-FIP value of -0.78 is actually below its overall grade of 2017-2019. In 391.2 innings during that time frame, he has a 2.71 ERA and 3.61 FIP, good for a -0.90 ERA FIP.

The ERA leader among the qualified pitchers did a non-worldly task as a basic runner last year. Last year he had 82.2 LOB%. Since 2017, he has held a share of 82.5 LOB% and a share of 78.2 LOB% or more in four out of five seasons of his career in which he started 15 or more games. His ability to prevent base runners from turning into runs has played a big role in his ability to thoroughly beat his FIP in recent years. In addition, his 3.61 FIP since 2017 and 3.07 FIP since 2018 are definitely excellent.

However, not everything is rosy for Ryu. Ryu struggled to stay healthy in his career. He threw 182.2 innings in the regular season and added five more innings in a postseason that started last season. It was the second most common innings he tossed in his career, after the 192.0 innings in the regular season and 10.0 innings in the postseason, which he made on his MLB debut in 2013. He has defeated 150 innings just one more time in his career.

He will also be playing in the American League after spending his career with the Dodgers in the National League. He also downgrades the parking factor by devaluing the rubber at Dodger Stadium (0.910 parking factor for runs) to Rogers Center (0.978 for runs). Ryu’s ADP is about 20 picks higher than I would choose in drafts, but if it falls into the 120’s it is a reasonable choice.

Mike Soroka (ATL): -0.78 ERA-FIP, ADP: 92.0

Soroka’s rookie season was everything the Braves and Fantasy owners hoped for, and much more. He shot a 2.68 ERA, which was the fifth best among qualified starters in 174.2 innings, but his 3.45 FIP, 3.85 xFIP and 4.28 SIERA suggest that he is a very good pitcher than is an elite pitcher. Players don’t seem to have gotten this memo since their 92.0 ADP is stupid.

Soroka has managed to avoid free passes with 5.9 BB%, and his 51.2 GB% should help him avoid long balls. However, its 20.3 K% and 10.3 SwStr% were both below average. His .280 BABIP also exceeded the league average of .296 and is 10 points lower than his .290 BABIP, which was approved in his minor league career. The Righty is also likely to expect some strand rate regression. His 79.9 LOB% was better than the league average of 72.3% and exceeded his sub-league with 70.1 LOB%.

Soroka is heavily overdrawn. It is no exaggeration to say that it should be selected at least 30 picks later and probably 40-50 picks later than it is drawn on average.

Jack Flaherty (STL): -0.71 ERA-FIP, ADP: 26.3

First, Flaherty is a very good pitcher. Among the qualified starters, he finished sixth last season in the ERA (2.75), third in the WHIP (0.97) and eleventh in the elimination rate (29.9 K%). He was no stranger to the advanced metrics either, ranking 15th in FIP (3.46) and xFIP (3.64) and 12th in SIERA (3.68). Last year was Flaherty’s second strong season in a row after rookie with the Red Birds for 3.34 ERA (3.86 FIP, 3.58 xFIP and 3.57 SIERA), 1.11 WHIP, 9.6 BB% and 29.6 K% had reached 2018. Add the two years together and among the starting pitchers in this period he finished seventh in the ERA (3.01), fifth in WHIP (1.03) and the fifth place in the exercise rate (29.8 K%). However, it is again in the ranking of the expanded metrics on the 16th place in FIP (3.55), on the 15th place in xFIP (3.62) and on the 10th place in SIERA (3.63) a little below ,

Flaherty’s ADP makes him the eighth starting pitcher, and his traditional stats over the past year and two years together support his placement. The expanded metrics indicate a high-end SP2 / interference SP1 rather than a slam-dunk SP1.

One area that affects Flaherty is his BABIP. Last season, his .242 BABIP was the third lowest among qualified starters. The previous year, he had a BABIP of 0.257, which would have been ranked the sixth lowest brand among the qualified pitchers if he had enough innings to qualify. Maybe Flaherty can still release a BABIP that is in the top 5 annually, but I don’t buy it. In 30 starts with a total of 180.1 innings in the upper minors (Double-A and Triple-A combined) Flaherty submitted .278 BABIP per FanGraphs. Also, his batted ball data in the bigs doesn’t support his little BABIP. According to Baseball Savant, Flaherty had a batting average of 0.89 (AVG) in 2018 and a batting average of 0.190 (AVG) in 2019.

As good as Flaherty is, he has slightly exceeded his real talent and is chosen too early. To be clear, I’m not saying Flaherty will be terrible or anything. He is chosen at least a full round earlier than he should, and a full round is a lot when it comes to a top 50 selection.

