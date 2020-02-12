advertisement

The holidays are great, nobody denies that. Traveling can be the most boring part.

Let’s get going at 3 a.m. and wait for hours in the security department before waiting longer in the departure lounge if your flight is inevitably late.

advertisement

But what if I told you that Nintendo has found a way to improve your airport experience many times over in the form of Nintendo Switch pop-up lounges that will be on display at airports from February 13th.

In the lounges, gamers can play hit-switch games in style, charge their devices and get freebies. The company’s most famous games, such as “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”, “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”, “Super Mario Odyssey” and “Super Mario Party”, can be played in both TV and portable modes become.

Travelers can also buy a switch and some games while visiting the pop-up lounges. Unfortunately, they cannot get their console on the same day and take it with them on their trip. Instead, Nintendo ships the newly purchased items to customers’ homes.

Maybe you have to go to the bar after all.

However, those who order a Switch or Switch Lite will receive a free carrying case. In addition, visitors receive free Nintendo-themed packaging and a $ 10 target voucher for every Nintendo purchase over $ 75.

Nintendo’s hope is that people will drop by to get an idea of ​​how a system that converts from a home console to a portable handheld device can be a great travel companion.

Unfortunately, the switch pop-up lounges are only delivered to four US airports: from February 13 to March 26 at Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas; Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC from February 17th to March 29th; Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Washington from February 17th to March 29th; and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, from February 17th to March 29th.

So if you are arriving from one of these airports in the coming weeks, congratulations! Otherwise, you better hope that this one-off event will be extended to other countries to give the rest of us a chance.

advertisement