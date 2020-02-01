advertisement

I was free all morning to write a dynasty baseball piece, and my intention was another prospect. Don’t worry, there will be next week, but today was the ninth or tenth time in a month that someone asked me about my preferred attitudes for the Dynasty League. Now Twitter is a great medium for certain things, and in fact you can quickly write down recommended new designs for league settings or even dynasty soccer, but dynasty baseball is a world in itself.

I’m not just saying in the sense of how complex it is (we’ll get to that), but also that dynasty baseball is the real pinnacle of fantasy sports. The reason why we play is essentially to simulate the best parts of a general manager’s job, right? No other sport and no baseball leagues that you reorganize offer you an experience comparable to that of baseball leagues with a dynasty. There is too much turnover in start-up leagues and far from enough strategy or transactions in football or basketball leagues.

Well, that will seem intimidating, but I promise if you get your dynasty league right, it will give you over 20 years of pleasure to help you build great friendships and take you to a level of fantasy strategy that you not even know know possible. And if for some reason you are a pure soccer reader who stumbled across this article, I ask you to dive headfirst and enjoy the unsurpassed world of the Dynasty’s fantasy baseball.

Your league must be deep

Oh, and I don’t mean like going deep, I really mean very, very deep. My favorite fantasy league (I’ve been in the league for 20 years) consists of 1,200 players. We all live all over the country and once a year many of us meet to visit a few ball games together. We have custom player pictures with our jerseys, custom baseball stadiums, logos, unlimited league history and great items tailored to our league. I only knew one of these men (my father) when I entered the league and now I consider them all friends and some are very good friends. Our league forum is my homepage. You can be in 5 years if you are serious about building an incredible league. I assume if you can handle at least 1,000 players, but don’t worry, by mid-February I will publish my top 1000 dynasty leaderboard just in time so that you can submit all of your designs to the start-up dynasty. I advise you to do the following:

20 teams

25 starters per week

35 players

15 More reserved for farm players

2 C start a week

1 1B

1 2B

1 SS

1 3B

1 CI

1 MI

5 OF

12 P (you need to use these middle aids like in real life)

25 on Reserve (You may need to use a Google Sheet or website to track farm players.)

One auction is not enough

Look, I love an auction. If you want your family and friends to rush to increase the league from 5 to 8, just make it an auction league. Dynasty will certainly make this a 9 or even a 10, but what I will recommend here will make it a bonafide 20. I’m talking about contracts. You want that to feel realistic, don’t you? Damn it, let’s get bigger. Not just contracts, but a complete free agent bidding system that allows us to extend that wonderful draft feeling over a month. I know that sounds ridiculous, but believe me, once you’re in the league, it won’t feel complicated for long. Let me show you how I would do it.

Everyone starts with 100 million (this number increases by 10 million every year)

Keep an auction draft for the first 200 players (about 10 per team)

Everyone who signed in the first round of the auction receives a 5-year contract

The second round is a 4-year agreement, the third is a 3-year agreement, the fourth is a 2-year agreement, and the fifth is a 1-year agreement

Then circle back around # 6 is five, # 7 is four and so on until the 10th round ends

They bid in terms of annual value and each bid must raise at least 100,000

So if Trout is the first, he can claim $ 22.6 million a year for five years before becoming a free agent

Hold a 20-round live serpentine draft for young players a week or two later

Farm boys are free, rookies cost 500k, 2nd year costs 1 mil, 3rd costs 1.5 mil

After three years in the spotlight, you have no control over the team, but you get a discount from the free agency (more on that later).

After that, you still have to draw about 20 players each, but you can take it out online in one day. In each of the rounds listed below you can pass or wait until the round is over and choose again and again or while you still have money.

Round 1 is 5 mils a year for 2 years

Round 2 is 5 mils a year for 1 year

Round 3 is 4 million a year for 2 years

Round 4 is 4 mils for 1 year

and so on until you hit 1 million a year and then 500,000 a year, and everyone has completed their entire 50-man organizational chart

The first year is of course very tiring, but everyone will have so much fun that they will not even notice the commitment. After the first year, the free agency has moved in and everything is much easier to handle. First things first: Your farm design takes place in January when the fantasy sports world is dead. This is just a slow, straight draft that you can use to fill out your farm plans for 15 players. If someone does not make a selection in 12 hours, they will be skipped to keep the draft moving. However, he can come back at any time and make his selection when he comes to it.

Then continue bidding in February. It is much different than the first draft. The players are divided into auction lots, with the best 8 players (from WAR) being auctioned for 10 days in a row. Anyone who wants the player to place a blind bid via email by 9 p.m. then the auction tsar (not necessarily the commish – you should actually distribute all tasks) will announce the winners.

In the free agency you do not bid on the basis of the average annual value, but of the total money spent. So if Luis Castillo is up for bidding, someone can bid 4 years, 50 million, but lose to someone who offers 5 years, 55 million. In order to avoid lousy strategies (like 90 years for every 1 million), you have to pay a certain annual value for every year you tackle.

1 year = no minimum AAV (annual mean)

2 years must be accompanied by an AAV of at least 2 million

3 years = AAV of 5 mil +

4 years = AAV of 9 million +

5 years = AAV of 14 million +

6 or more years = AAV of 20 mil +

There is also a hometown discount in the game. If you J.D. To lose Martinez to a free agency, you don’t have to bid on him. Instead, wait until you see which bid is the winner and if you want to get this MINUS 10% bid, you will get it. Let’s say he makes 80 million for 5 years. You can have it for 5 years, 72 mils (14.4 a year – always rounded to the nearest 100K) and there is nothing to stop you. These other teams are better off bringing their top offer if they don’t want the team to sneak up to their home town an hour later and steal the player back.

After the 80 best players have been auctioned, return to an online snake design like the one from last year:

Round 1 is 5 mils a year, 2 years (repeat each round until everyone moves on to the next round)

Round 2 is 5 mils a year, 1 year

Round 3 is 4 million a year, 2 years

Round 4 is 4 mils, 1 year

and so on until you reach 500,000, 1 year, and everyone has completed their entire 50-man organizational chart

You don’t have to stick to the standard 5 × 5 roto

Since I started playing Dynasty Fantasy Baseball when I was 10, there have been 5 stroke categories (BA, HR, RBI, R, SB) and 5 pitching categories (ERA, WHIP, W, K, SV). , These are fine for leagues with a basic makeover, but I recommend you try a little. The reason, of course, is that it makes things more difficult. Each individual location offers tailored advice for these ten categories. If you mix them up, everyone has to make their own decisions. There are several ways you can go here:

Basic Plus

We will add OBP, SLG, HLD and QS to the 10 categories everyone uses. Or you can simply replace BA and HR with OBP and SLG, while you replace W with QS and SV with SV + HLD

The Woke League

You know, defense is as important as the base that goes beyond stolen bases. So let’s just discard ALL TEN categories and make this one WAR league. May the best 50-man squad win.

Psychopath League

You guessed it; This is the type that I belong to. It is the biggest hobby in my life. Do you think you can handle it? Download Diamond Mind Baseball or OOTP Baseball and manage your players in simulated games against other managers. For those who don’t have that much time, there are options to create a manager profile (IE: set up lineup, rotation, bullpen, and strategies). The computer manages all 162 games according to your wishes. These leagues use last year’s statistics, ball park metrics and weather to create the most comprehensive and realistic fantasy sports simulation imaginable.

Do you understand why I couldn’t give a quick answer on Twitter? Hope some of you try your best. You will love it!

Bobby Sylvester

