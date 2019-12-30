advertisement

The final goal of Roope Hintz’s late tie was one of Dallas’ four shots in the third period as the Stars drew a 4-2 victory over the Coyotes Arroyo in Glendale, Ariz., On Sunday night.

The night after a long overtime victory at home against Colorado, Dallas scored the final four goals of the game on Sunday for its second straight win. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, Alexander Radulov scored his 11th of the season and Mattias Janmark scored a goal for the Stars.

Hintz’s target was his 13th team of the season.

Arizona, once the leader of the Pacific Division, have lost three straight games in regulation for the first time this season. Conor Garland scored one goal and assisted on another, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal at Gila River Arena for his new team.

Garland had gone seven games without a goal. His 13 goals lead the Coyotes this season. The Coyotes fell to 8-10-1 at home.

The Coyotes lost center Derek Stepan to an upper body injury in the second period after being pierced by Stars defender Jamie Oleksiak with a check. Oleksiak was awarded a five-minute penalty, but after the revision, he was changed to a two-minute minor.

Both Coyotes goals came in the first period, Hall setting a pass from behind the net by Garland at 8:42, and Garland scoring on the wrist from a side corner at 18:02. Arizona scores the Stars 22-5 in this period.

Nick Schmaltz, who assisted on Garland’s goal, recorded his team’s 25th assist and 31st point.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a quick goal in a showdown in 2:18 of the third, Benn with his ninth of the season in the background. More than eight minutes later, Radulov tied it with a pass from Andrej Sekera.

Anton Khudobin stopped 33 of 35 shots for Dallas. Antti Raanta stopped 21 strokes for the Coyotes one night after giving up four goals on 16 strokes in a loss to Vegas.

Both teams were playing the second game of a set-back-to-back and faced each other for the first time this season.

