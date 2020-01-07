advertisement

Manila’s path to redemption in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is on the right track, but the shadow of his conqueror last season, San Juan, still seems to be great as the two contenders offer in Chooks-To-Go MPBL Lakan resume Monday’s season.

The stars open the year in their home country and compete against the humble Rizal Golden Coolers. However, they also keep an eye on the duel between San Juan and Navotas in the previous game

San Andres sports complex in Manila.

With San Juan (20: 3) and Manila (20: 4) at 1: 2 in the tough Northern League, every result counts as a jockey for the top position, which means a home advantage during the playoffs.

This home advantage was crucial for the Knights last season when they defeated the stars in the crucial home game in the north final.

“Every game is a must now because we’re on the hunt for number 1,” said Manila coach Tino Pinat, who relied on PBA drafters Aris Dionisio and Chris Bitoon as well as former PBA players Gabby Espinas, Carlo Lastimosa and Ronnie Matias will leave. INQ

