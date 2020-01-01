advertisement

Mattias Janmark collected a goal and an assist and Blake Comeau, Alexander Radulov and Andrej Sekera also scored as the Dallas Stars host scored four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators in the Winter Storm at Cotton Bowl Stadium on Wednesday.

In front of 85,630 fans, the second largest crowd in NHL history, goalkeeper Ben Bishop made 31 saves for the Stars, who are in a three-match winning streak and have erased two-goal deficits in each of their last two outings. .

With his team down 2-0, Comeau started the comeback with 68 seconds left in the second period. Comeau, who missed much of the first period after a difficult check, remained only in place as Jason Dickinson circulated behind the net, picked up the pass and quickly fired to score his fifth goal.

Astonished by that moment, the Stars dominated the third period. Janmark tied the game 58 seconds into the final period when he deflected John Klingberg’s point for the power play and Radulov scored the game-winning goal with another power-play goal – a timer from the left-hand corner of the set. by Klingberg – at 5:06 of the period.

Sekera grabbed a goal drought with 104 games 89 seconds later to conclude the score. The defender loaded into the net during a scuffle and was rewarded with his first goal in the NHL since March 23, 2017.

Nashville took a two-goal lead thanks to a pair of power play goals in the first period, both of which came during the big five minutes and the game-changing misconduct assessed by Dallas veteran Corey Perry after a bad elbow on the head of Ryan Ellis, who left the game and did not return.

Matt Duchene opened the scoring when he buried a wrist shot from below the first point of the face at the 5:46 mark. Dante Fabbro doubled the lead less than two minutes later when he scored once on Duchene’s ice feed for his fourth goal. Assisting both goals, Predators captain Roman Josi extended his career high ball to eight games in which he collected seven goals and eight assists.

Goalkeeper Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots for the Predators, who have lost three straight games.

