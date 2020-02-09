advertisement

The pre-Oscar party started on Tuesday and culminated on Saturday, February 8, the annual giant of the MPTF party “Night Before”, at which A-list stars gathered at Fox Studios to meet their own desires $ 5.4 million for the MPTF. From Leonardo DiCaprio, Mahershala Ali and Nicolas Cage to Viola Davis and Brie Larsen (to name just a few), Oscar winners were everywhere.

The week was packed with women’s events, including the first event of the week when the Emily’s List Panel and brunch took place at the Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday, February 4, to promote abortion rights and elect more women to public office. At the head of the indictment were Amanda Shires (who pictured her opinion on her jacket) and the president of the organization, Stephanie Schriock, Amber Tamblyn and Eva Longoria.

advertisement

On Tuesday, other pretty women came together at the Vanity Fair and the Annenberg Space for Photography. Celebrated the opening of the Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling Photo Exhibition when Charlize Theron (pictured), nominated for Best Actress in 2020, led the crowd in to see beautiful photos of the world’s most famous people. Sharon Stone, Demi Moore, Caitlyn Jenner, Ashley Greene and Rumer Willis also attended the party.

Hollywood’s best short film makers gathered in Yamashiro on Tuesday to celebrate their Oscar nominations with the organizers of the HollyShorts Film Festival. Special mention is given to those whose works were shown at the festival. The winners of the night, Yves Plat, Stefon Bristol, Frederica Bailey, Siqi Song and Ben Goldberg are shown.

Dean DeBlois, the Canadian writer and director, received his third best animated Oscar nomination this year, and Zaib Shaikh, Consul General of Canada (pictured together) hosted a private dinner party for him at the consul Wednesday night. They hope that three are the charm. Photo courtesy of Justin Wagner

It was a full Thursday afternoon with trophies at the 13th annual lunch of the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Celebrating the diversity of film and television, the magazine paid tribute to many of the African American women who help change the face of Hollywood.

Women of all races kicked their heels and took over SoHo House’s roof garden to attend Vanity Fair and Lancomes Women’s Festival in Hollywood. Radhika Jones and Laura Dern (pictured) directed the action, which took place in a pink wonderland strewn with tinsel. “This place looks fantastic,” laughed Angelica Ross, whose pink dress matched the decor. Georgia Hirst (pictured) also got the pink memo and enlivened the room with stars like Patricia Clarkson, Kate Beckinsale, Minnie Driver and Julianne Moore, as well as 2020 nominees Sandy Powell, Hildur Guonadottir and Diane Warren, who admitted they really did hopes that her 11th Oscar nomination will finally bring her the gold.

February 6 was a major holiday across the city, but for all lovers of Irish cuisine, Santa Monica was the place to be with the laughter of the annual Oscar Wilde Awards from the US-Ireland Alliance with a lot of laughter about Bad Robot. J. J. Abrams hosted the celebration of traditional Irish cuisine and a handful of awards to Norman Lear, Jenn Murray and Tig Notaro. Martin Short, Chris O’Dowd, Roma Downey and Caitriona Balfe also attended the Irish festival.

James Cameron represented his sick wife Suzy Amis Cameron, founder of the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative, at the group’s annual pre-Oscars celebration on Thursday evening at the Hollywood Hills Absolut Elyx House. Cameron and Samata (CEO of RCGD) announced their 2020 ambassadors who (in collaboration with TENCEL Luxe) want to run the Oscars carpet in sustainable evening wear – Kaitlyn Dever, Lea Seydoux and Elena Andreicheva. Mena Suvari and Tiffany Haddish as well as Tyrese Gibson, Zelda Williams and Danielle Macdonald joined the environmental party (pictured with Cameron).

The reigning Hollywood couple – Oscar nominees Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (pictured) – joined a dazzling crowd on Thursday when Cadillac took over Chateau Marmont again for their annual pre-Oscar party. They met with the other 2020 nominees Shannon McIntosh, Chelsea Winstanley, Ra Vincent and Feras Fayyad while everyone stretched over their necks to greet former NBA star Jason Collins, whose seven-foot tall body towered above the crowd. Even Allison Janney looked right next to him! Late in the evening, Margaret Qualley, Joel McHale, Rachel Brosnahan, Zoe Saldana and Nia Vardalos hung out.

Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden (photo) looked pretty in pink and directed the celebrity appearance in the GBK Luxury Lounge in honor of the 92nd Academy Awards, which took place on Friday and Saturday at the Kimpton LaPeer Hotel. Among the most popular gift items that George MacKay, the 1917 best picture nominated star Yves Plat and former nominee Cicely Tyson from 2020 collected were the overfilled bag of handmade gifts from the Artisan Group, preppy, and dashing tuxedos and dresses, as well as trips to Fiji, Los Cabos, Bali and Nashville and Parasuco Denim, along with off-the-diet offers from California Caviar, Palmina Wines and John Kelly Chocolates.

The theme of the 2020 women’s empowerment party continued on Friday night when Women in Film – the organization that has long been indicting equality for women in employment in Hollywood – hosted the 13th annual pre-Oscar cocktail party at Demolished Sunset Room in Hollywood. Women of all sizes, shapes and colors attended the ceremony, which was led by Idina Menzel and WIF President Cathy Shulman (along with the nominated Diane Warren). Everyone agreed on the common goal of increasing the female presence both above and below the Hollywood border films. Lulu Wang, Kyra Sedgwick, Anika Noni Rose, Mütze Feldstein, Taube Cameron, Hari Nef, See Bell and many others also emerged.

On Friday evening, the UTA talent team held a celebration in the Sunset Tower, which was led by the nominees Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig (pictured with Timothee Chalamet) as well as the nominees Cynthia Erivo, Laura Dern and Amy Pascal. Jim Berkus, Chairman of UTA, welcomed Jerry Bruckheimer, Steve Tisch, Sigourney Weaver, Marisa Tomei, Lulu Wang, Keegan Michael Key and many others to the exclusive event.

Saturday afternoon was a day when you were in Doris Bergman’s 12th annual luxury lounge Valentine Romance Pre-Oscar at Fig & Olive as “Once Upon a Time. , , in Hollywood, Bruce Dern, Sean Carrigan, the co-star of Ford vs. Ferrari and many other famous faces discovered. The actors Anthony Anderson, Dee Wallace, Judd Nelson, Bill Duke and a number of stars found beautiful, interchangeable jewelry by Charise Noel, dresses by Sue Wong, IFGfit posture-correcting active wear and more, including many free-flowing wines from BuyWine.com and vodka from Precious Vodka, which gave everyone a happy face on the way to the next party.

The MPTF blowout on Saturday night drew the most A-listeners and nominees to Fox Studios, but Antonio Banderas, the best nominee for Pain and Glory, had a special dinner. So he hit MPTF early and then went to a typical Spanish dinner at the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel with Sony Pictures Classics boss Michael Barker and his Pain and Glory director and fellow candidate Pedro Almodovar. “Being with Pedro and Agustin (Almodovar) for over 30 years, since then” woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown “is incredible,” Michael Barker said of the intimate group. “There is nothing comparable to our partnership in the history of world cinema and nothing comparable to the partnership between Antonio and Pedro, actor and director, in the history of cinema,” he added.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I Will Love Me Again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (in the picture) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

Previous slide

Next slide

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

advertisement