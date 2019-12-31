advertisement

Despite an initial episode of 24 episodes, Stars Align, the anime drama series about the challenges that members of a struggling high school tennis team face, recently ended with the debut of its 12th and final episode due to a “last minute.” -Change in the timetable. “

According to a translation of tweets by Stars Align director Kazuki Akane (Escaflowne, Birdy the Might: Decode), which was provided by Anime News Network, the series was produced in a 24-episode structure to make “12 episodes with Team” of the 24-episode structure intact. “

“Stars Align ended its television run today with its 12th episode. But the story continues and the characters drama will continue in the future. “

「星 合 の 空」 は 今日 の 12 話 で テ レ ビ で の 放送 は 終 わ り と な り ま し た.し か し 物語 に は ま だ 続 き が あ り, キ ャ ラ ク タ ー た ち の ド ラ マ は こ の 後 更 に 動 い て い き ま す.本来 は 全 24 話 の 物語 3 ヶ 月 後 後 う う 1 ク ク ル ル …………. 12 話 で に ↓ ↓ 13 話 話. ↓ ↓ ↓

– Akane Kazuki (@ Akane2514af) December 26, 2019

“The anime was originally supposed to be 24 episodes, and the second cour would have aired after a three-month hiatus. So there is a sequence 13 that follows from sequence 12. “

今年 今年 の 春 ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら ら.の は 無理 、.と 判断 、 、 24 話 構成 構成 ま 、 12 話 話 で .. ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

– Akane Kazuki (@ Akane2514af) December 26, 2019

“There was a short-term change in the schedule in the spring to make the show 12 episodes, but we have been working on this anime for over two years and the animation production has already started, so I thought it was impossible at this point to turn it into one 12 episodes structure. So we made 12 episodes with an intact 24-episode structure. “

However, Akane further stated that he intended to end the story and asked the fans “to give me the chance to show you what will happen to Maki and Toma in the future,” and noted that “the form that these media are going to assume is currently in flux. “

“I wanted to differentiate this anime from your ordinary anime, so this way of ending things could be another characteristic aspect of Stars Align. I’ll write the story myself for the next 12 episodes, so I hope you give me the chance to show you what’s going to happen to Maki and Toma, along with everyone else. “

今 は メ デ ィ ア 自 体 も 変 化 の 真 っ 只 中 に あ る と 思 う の で, 星 合 の 空 が ど の よ う に な る か を 見 て い た だ け れ い 面 白か と も 思 い ま す.今 ま で 星 合 の 空 を 見 て い た だ い た 皆 さ ん に 続 編 が す 実 現 で き す す す す す す す す す す

– Akane Kazuki (@ Akane2514af) December 26, 2019

こ の 作品 は 通常 の ア ニ メ と は 違 う 物 に し た い と の 思 い も あ り ま し た の で, こ れ も ま た 「星 合 の 空」 ら し い 放送 の 終 わ方 か も 知 れ ま せ ん.自 分 と し て は 後 12 話 分 の お 話 を 作 り, 眞 己 や 柊 ↓ ↓ 未来 を 皆 さ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ す (続 す ↓

– Akane Kazuki (@ Akane2514af) December 26, 2019

“The form this medium will take is currently in flux. So look forward to how Stars Align will develop. I hope that anyone who has seen Stars Align so far can help us make the sequel come true. “

Despite his refusal, Stars Align gained a considerable fan base during his run and was praised for his engagement with social issues such as gender identity and transgenderism:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt2ia2BAIAk (/ embed)

Although Akane did not directly state the reason for the series cancellation, some have speculated that this is due to the series’ inability to make a profit:

21,901 retweets

55,730 likes

Such a financial flop was canceled in the middle of its planned 24-episode run

Pay attention to companies! Social media likes / RTs do not lead to sales! This quantity only signals virtue, but never supports it financially! Https://t.co/lG74bWEyu6

– Angry Golden Eagle (@RageGoldenEagle) December 28, 2019

So let me understand. They knew that the show was going to go wrong because of the sales, and they said, “Crap, it’s not worth continuing this show.”

– Solid Hyrax (@SolidHyrax) December 28, 2019

Probably numbers on a piece of paper that show how much money the show made with my guy #HoshiainoSora pic.twitter.com/ZBVyTaXZgN

– Richard Pell (Saw) (@ RichardPell4) December 28, 2019

