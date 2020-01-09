advertisement

"We all want this baby Yoda toy because we all have this relationship with this character and we love that character," says Jeff Gomez

Jeff Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Starlight Runner Entertainment in New York, has been instrumental in shaping the digital future of entertainment for decades.

He helped Producers Guild of America win a new “Transmedia Producer” award in 2010, and since its inception in 2000, he has helped large corporations including “Halo”, “Men in Black” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” , “Sesame Street”, “Transformers” and “Avatar” – fight with stories across multiple platforms.

Stories and characters – once included in films, television, or comics – now have lives and stories that span all platforms, including video games and social media. While this type of storytelling was reserved for tentpole films 20 years ago, it is increasingly the starting point for large franchises like Star Wars, The Avengers, and X-Men, as well as for smaller items ranging from Angry Birds to Magic: The Gathering.

Gomez has been intensely concerned with this kind of storytelling since there was no word for it. He grew up in New York in the 1970s with Dungeons & Dragons and found his way into the comic industry, where he released the 1997 Nintendo 64 game “Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. ”

More recently, in addition to his work with major film franchises, Gomez has consulted with Disney Parks in the early stages of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and, on behalf of Tsuburaya Productions, extensively led Ultraman’s re-launch into the US market the effects of social media on the narrative structure.

TheWrap spoke to Gomez about Netflix, Star Wars and Baby Yoda. (This conversation was edited for the sake of length and clarity.)

Let’s start with “Ultramar”. The new restart of Netflix anime was discontinued in 2019, and there is Marvel comic content planned for 2020, What excites you about it?

I was interested in how things that were viewed cynically, such as merchandising and licensing, can add to a story world and add things that can be considered canonical. We had this property – Ultraman – that was basically Japan’s Superman, a loved one. The idea of ​​doing this and helping to reintroduce the character to the West in a way that not only the media but also the Marvel comics, but also the licensing and merchandising, used to build this world of stories , was really fascinating to me.

What does that mean in practice? What do you help them do?

We act as transmedia producers who support Tsuburaya Productions to rethink the creative content so that the franchise’s unique features are in harmony with the rest of the world. Ultraman is a very Japanese concept – what he does and so on – and many aspects of it have been integrated into various objects in the US such as “Power Rangers” and “Pacific Rim”. what is so special about that? Character that has not been lifted and poured into various other properties? We have to go into that essence and then make sure everything that is made here in the West with Ultraman is infused with it.

The Netflix show is based on an Ultraman manga, and there has been a lot of talk lately that anime is a competitive advantage for the company. How true is that

Netflix has just started to understand the potential and impact of story worlds and story universes. Therefore, they have tried to acquire land that has extensive mythologies. In recent months, Netflix has acquired the work of C. S. Lewis. They did the same with Roald Dahl, and then there’s Dr. Seuss. This means that there is not just one show that can be released at any given time. It offers Netflix the ability to play multiple shows, some of which have the same taste and aesthetics as Dr. Seuss, or others who are in the same narrative universe as Narnia.

In the streaming model, it is not necessarily your goal that your series runs forever. After two to three years everyone is on board who wanted to jump on board because of this special series. You are done. You have her. You are more likely to end a series, but overlap it with a second series, which was not necessarily a direct sequel but also took place in the same universe.

This is something that comics and Disney have been doing for decades.

It’s something new for Netflix, the idea that they can be more than just a global television station. Recently they have been dealing with people who are responsible for licensing Netflix content, not only for the shows themselves, but also for things like toys and games. The idea that the story worlds, the content of “Stranger Things” can be translated into novels and comics, in which fans learn more about the universe, is still very new to them. The ability to do this masterfully – as Disney does – has not yet been fully captured by Netflix.

They have closely watched the Star Wars franchise for years and consulted Disney Parks written in detail about the struggles with recent films. How about the franchise, now with “The Mandalorian” and the final Skywalker film?

See how impressive the worldwide response to “The Mandalorian” was. Disney decided to release it one week after another, one episode a week, and the world is building a strong relationship with the characters. Disney wisely didn’t release this Baby Yoda toy because we would have found out immediately and would have had the chance to be cynical about this promotion at all. But guess what: we all want this baby yoda toy because we all have this relationship with this character and we love this character. We want the toy. It will be a gold mine for the Walt Disney Company.

So “The Mandalorian” and Baby Yoda were a success. What about the tentpole films?

It’s very interesting. This may seem a bit controversial, but part of my job and my business is to follow the reactions of the fans. We are very interested in whether you like it or not, there is an architecture for the dialogue between the audience and the storyteller, and in this case between Disney and Lucasfilm.

I wrote about the deconstruction of “Star Wars” (in “The Last Jedi”, 2017) which I thought was a creative, very interesting thing to prepare the world for a huge expansion beyond the Skywalker narrative. (If you look at the audience after “The Last Jedi”), they didn’t like a good portion – it was small at first – not. They reacted to what they thought was a kind of forced political perspective on the story. And they didn’t like it.

What happened then?

The problem occurred when the Disney managers and even some of the characters in the film rebelled against these people, these fans. I don’t think arguing with your customers is ever a good idea. In the months that followed, this fueled the flames of this conflict and doubled and reinforced the fact that the feature films were dominated by a major political agenda.

Instead of opening an authentic dialogue and letting all fans know that what they have to say is being pondered and some good arguments are being given, give them a forum and then respond with an explanation and explanation of the basic values and ideologies, the essence of the brand, they didn’t do that.

Are there real consequences for the breakdown of communication with the fans?

I feel like this ultimately affected things like licensing and merchandising. There are a lot of people who go to Target and live between the coasts. If you get any of this, you don’t even have to understand exactly what’s going on. Your decisions can be influenced. Licensing and merchandising after “The Last Jedi” hit, and then we saw that “Solo” underperformed, and suddenly all of those feature films under development were canceled and Star Wars was re-evaluated. It is not the right way to do this.

We don’t have to fight with our audience. There are several methods, some of which are the collective travel model that would have been a better way. It still wouldn’t have questioned the moral or political statements of the feature films.

