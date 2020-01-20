advertisement

Clear images warning young people not to carry knives will be placed on buses and bus stops to reduce crime.

The posters are the latest phase of the Leicestershire police campaign not living with knives and the images include a teenage boy in a morgue with the words “killed by his own knife” and a teenage gravestone with the same wording .

The objective is to highlight the consequences of the exit of the armed young people in order to prevent them from picking up a knife in the first place.

Police have warned that, statistically, those who choose to carry a knife as a weapon or as a protective measure are more likely to be injured or killed by it.

Superintendent Shane O’Neill, who leads the force response to knife crime, said, “We hope these new images will educate youth about knife crime and its life-threatening consequences while encouraging them to seek directions. alternative and positive by channeling their energies elsewhere.

“Education is the best way to prevent potential offenders later in life. This last phase of our Lives Not Knives campaign is a big part of it and although the majority of people do not carry a knife, it is this small minority that we hope to transmit.

“It sounds obvious, but many adolescents do not realize that carrying a weapon, whether for comfort or protection, puts them at a much higher risk of injury and death.

The posters aim to highlight the consequences of carrying a knife

“They may never intend to use it, but situations can quickly get out of hand and a split second of decision in the heat of the moment, can ruin lives and leave families devastated.

“We hope this campaign will encourage discussion between those who carry knives and their peers and their families.

“It should make them think twice so they can make the right choice and not pick up a knife in the first place.”

The force, which will also be posting the images on social media over the next few months, as well as on city bus shelters, spoke to school youth to help shape the campaign.

Superintendent O’Neill added, “Our research with them has shown that the most memorable and therefore most likely to be listened to images were those that struck hard and highlighted the consequences.

“As always, we also encourage anyone who has concerns for themselves, a friend, family member or relative to speak to us or to another suitable agency for support.

“Obviously, we will not tolerate knives on our streets and will do our best to catch the offenders.”

Lord Willy Bach, Police and Crime Commissioner for Leicestershire, said: “It is important that we communicate effectively with those who are at risk of becoming a knife victim or perpetrator.

“It means using a variety of methods and images.

“I really hope that this impactful campaign spreads the message that carrying a knife can also have dire consequences – it’s just not worth it.”

For more resources or tips on knife crime, visit www.leics.police.uk/livesnotknives

