(This post contains spoiler for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”)

Chris Terrio, the writer of J.J. Abram’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” disagrees with critics and fans who have argued that the final of the Skywalker saga nullifies much of what was set in Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi”.

“I think they’re missing the point of being in dialogue with Episode VIII,” Terrio TheWrap said before the film was released. “It’s not that it’s a meta story or rivalry between Rian and J.J. It’s more about taking the ideas from” VIII “and trying to complicate, develop, and experience some new surprises.”

The first thing Terrio made clear was that despite leaving the project, Colin Trevorrow was “starting from scratch” and “working from a blank page”, although he still receives story recognition for “The Rise of Skywalker”.

“We are both a little superstitious when it comes to starting with material that could take us in a different direction than the one we naturally went into.” So we didn’t start with the previous script, ”he said. “We may have used certain elements from the original script that we didn’t know. The guild makes the decision about these things. We didn’t have a bad relationship with Colin’s material. We just didn’t start with it. It’s not a juicy story of intrigue or like that. “

Terrio’s challenge on “The Rise of Skywalker” was to finish Leia’s story without the help of Carrie Fisher, who passed away in December 2016. He explained more about this process here. Terrio and Abrams wanted to keep the promise of the original trilogy that “there is another” and show that Leia is as strong in power as Luke. The difference is that Leia chose a different life instead of becoming a Jedi, and she looked at Rey to finish her Jedi training for her.

Of course, we learned that Luke and Leia had known all along that Rey was Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter. This upset many critics who were frustrated when Kylo Ren told Rey that her parents didn’t matter. Terrio argues that this revelation is in dialogue with “The Last Jedi” and is not just a repetition of it. Rey got the most disturbing news imaginable in “The Last Jedi”, but “The Rise of Skywalker” makes her vision even worse.

“When Rey found out that Leia always knew that she was the grandchild of her greatest enemy, a Palpatine, she trained Rey anyway because she understood that blood is not a fate,” said Terrio. “It moved us a lot that a child from Palpatine should be the apprentice of two Skywalkers, and Rey, who is really a king of the dark side, the one who was raised as an orphan, beggar, scavenger and literally lives in the ruins of war their ancestors created. It felt extremely strong to us that there was this idea that the Dark Side royalty was put in a basket and driven down the river to then grow up under the most unlikely circumstances and eventually get the throne. “

Terrio added that anyone who thinks that he and Abrams have ignored the direction of “The Last Jedi” or countered rather than developed and deepened, as TheWraps’ own critics have suggested, “does not understand what writers think”.

“We thought that this was a more dramatic problem for” Episode IX “, not only that everything is clear and Rey is at peace with her past, but that she has worse information than” Episode VIII “, Terrio said. I think “It’s a development of dramatic ideas and not rejection. And I think when critics try to pretend that our film is like a spit between two directors, they don’t understand how authors think.”

For one thing, it was pointed out that Kylo Ren suddenly had his old helmet back after giving it up in the last film. Terrio rejected the idea that he and Abrams “returned” to “The Force Awakens”, arguing that the new red cracks in his helmet are a continuation of a metaphor that Kylo is literally a broken person wearing a broken mask.

Other defenders of “The Last Jedi” admired that Johnson’s story in “Star Wars” films fixed an issue and that only those with royal bloodlines could be given the power. Terrio also did not want to betray this idea and to make Rey out of royal blood should solve the generational war between the Skywalkers and Palpatines, which even goes back to the predecessors. For example, Terrio said the film strongly implies that Finn and others still have power in the galaxy, and that Rey “does not distract from the democratization of power at all through a more mythical background story.”

And what about Kylo’s line “let the past die”? Another “Last Jedi” moment that critics blamed for “The Rise of Skywalker”?

“Kylo says” Kill the past “, but remember, it’s the bad guy who says it.” Kill the past “is not the voice of the movie. That would say any number of dictators. I feel that Kylo Ren, although he always says, “Kill the past,” is his blind spot. He doesn’t want to face the past. He doesn’t want to face what he did. He doesn’t want to betray the legacy he left behind, when he joined the Dark Side, “he said.” I even think Rian would probably question the idea that “Kill the past” is the director’s voice. I think you don’t write characters this way, or you write characters in a meta-conversation with another film. “

Terrio knew about the polarized reaction of fans to “The Last Jedi” and that everything they did would give rise to outrage and debate. But above all, he and Abrams are fans.

“Just as everyone would argue if he left the car, what should have happened, what he liked, what he didn’t like, the makers of the next film naturally have the same arguments about what they like. The idea was the strongest , What they thought was a promise they didn’t keep. What they thought was a good dangling thread of action that could be taken up. Terrio said. “Of course we hear the reactions of the fans, but the aim of this film was not to bring all the opinions of the fans together and then to coordinate what should happen. It should go in one direction, the JJ thoughts could come to a really surprising and satisfying end. “

