“It’s a fight. It affected everything,” said J.J. Maryann Brandon, longtime Abrams editor, says she is in a hurry to hit the December 20 release date.

Most critics agree that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a disappointing finale to the nine-movie Skywalker saga, and many have wondered since the movie was released on December 20 whether it would have been stronger, if the production had been stronger time to breathe. Maryann Brandon, editor of “Rise of Skywalker”, admitted that the film’s production was in a hurry, which resulted in a challenging editing process. Brandon is the director of “Rise of Skywalker”, J.J. Abram’s long-time lecturer, who has worked with him on the TV films “Alias” and “Mission: Impossible III”, “Star Trek” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

“We definitely still tried to figure out a lot of things,” Brandon said of the accelerated machining process. “It’s a fight. It affected everything. About a third of the way (Lucasfilm President) Kathy (Kennedy) traveled was:” JJ has to spend more time in the editing room. “And I knew that wouldn’t happen Not with the schedule we followed, not with what he was dealing with every day … he was just exhausted at the end of the day. “

Brandon’s estimates suggest that the Rise of Skywalker crew had three months less to work on the latest Star Wars movie than Force Awakens. Disney set a release date for the film, which could not be released on December 20, 2019, forcing Brandon to edit on the set to meet the production schedule.

“I suggested editing on set … we had two tent rooms … so I just went wherever JJ was, usually three meters from the camera wherever the camera was,” Brandon said. “And I only cut on the go. And between the shots (J.J.) could sit down with me and we could go through things. “

On the negative critical reception of “The Rise of Skywalker” Brandon said: “In a time when the whole world is polarized, it shouldn’t be a film that polarizes. Basically, the film’s message is: ‘Hey, you know what? You can be bad and good can come into your life. And if you are open-minded, extraordinary things can change your mind. And you have to believe that there is always hope. “

One of the biggest complaints about “Rise of Skywalker” is that the film is a pure fan service that is not the claim that Brandon is trying to fight. “Sure, it’s a fan service,” said the publisher, “but if you didn’t serve the fans, it would be, ‘Oh, he did the story of’ Star Wars’ and whatever it didn’t go through it means everything. ‘ “

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now in theaters across the country.

