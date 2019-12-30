advertisement

The co-author of “The Rise of Skywalker” tells IndieWire about making the ending of the Skywalker saga together with J.J. Abrams, including some of his greatest shocks and twists and turns.

(Editor’s note: The following post contains extensive spoilers for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.)

Everything ends here. After nine films and over four decades, the Skywalker saga with J.J. Abram’s second “Star Wars” tour, “The Rise of Skywalker”. The last film in the latest trilogy not only closes the adventures of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac), it also closes the door to a popular franchise , which began in 1977 with the unveiling of “A New Hope”.

For a graduation film, “The Rise of Skywalker” is much more than just a loose game, in which a series of new characters and actions are presented that have to be played through before a final, really lurid scene. By now, viewers surely know so much: that the film involves the return of a great villain, that it prevents years of speculation about Rey’s ancestry and resets a lot of what we know about the magic and mystery of power. If you’ve gotten this far, you probably know a lot more than that. If you don’t, stop now! Spoiler ahoy, thanks to in-depth observations from Abrams’ co-author, “Star Wars” newbie (and “Argo” and “Justice League” screenwriter) Chris Terrio.

The morning after the film’s Hollywood premiere, IndieWire phoned an extremely tired terrio – “at the beginning of this process, we looked every 20 years younger!” He joked shocking elements, twists, turns, and big questions from “The Rise of Skywalker” ,

The plotted opening crawl

Abrams and Terrio open the film with an action-packed opening crawl that not only catches up with the beloved characters of the series, but also shows that not only the long-considered dead Emperor Palpatine is still alive, but is seeking his ultimate revenge. “The dead speak!” “The galaxy heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat from the VENGE in the dark voice of the late EMPIRE PALATINE.”

“We discussed and debated what the crawl would say, and we wanted the word” revenge “in the crawl, a message of revenge in the voice of the late galactic emperor Palpatine,” Terrio told IndieWire. “We also wanted this line” Speak the Dead “. Maybe you can say” Kill the Past “, and that’s exactly what Kylo Ren tries to do in” Episode 8 “and even at the beginning of”. Episode 9, ‘but the past isn’t over with him yet. The character could be mentally ready to deal with it (but) there is the voice of the past, literally, the emperor says, “Not so quickly, boy. History has an eye on you.” History recalls, what happened and the Sith shouldn’t go quietly into the night. “

Lucasfilm

An important inspiration for a sensational opening: the crawling of the first “Star Wars” film, which takes viewers into a brand new galaxy filled with rebels, a galactic empire, even something quite terrible called the Death Star.

“There were versions of the crawl that revealed less, that revealed more, and there was another version for a while,” Terrio said. “Then we went back to the crawl of” Episode IV “and found that it was a pretty complex situation to get drawn into. It feels a lot like a Saturday morning series because it was just stealing plans for a battle station called Death Star and that’s all brand new information in 1977. We decided to just get started and start an exciting event, which means that this show was heard. “

The Last Jedi’s “Gifts”

While some factions of “Star Wars” fans have debated the virtues of Rian Johnson’s “The Last Jedi” in the past two years, Terrio announced that the eighth film in the Skywalker saga gave him and Abrams many “gifts” on which he could build. Most importantly, Johnson’s character sheets offered wonderful opportunities.

“We wanted to show that all characters are growing somehow. “The Last Jedi” is about whether he can slip in Leia’s shoes, “Terrio said.” In “The Last Jedi” there is a subplot on how to teach Poe, how to be a leader like Leia. This really became the nugget of Poe’s story, which means that he learns to take a leading role in the film. He has an argument with Finn who says “You’re not Leia”, which I think is really hurtful for Poe, because that’s what he tried to be. And then, after Leia passed away, he sits on guard and says, “I don’t know if I can be like you.” Throughout the film, he did kick her shoes. “

After all, Poe does just that, thanks to a daring attack on the hidden Sith planet Exegol, which depends on the arrival of regular people who are ready to join the fight.

“Poe’s act of faith: if we attack, if we make this attack, we will go to Exegol, the galaxy will come. It is perhaps the greatest strategic decision he has ever made as a military leader,” he said. “I think it’s based on Leia’s example that he says,” Good people will fight if we lead them. “And at the end of this speech he says:” For Leia. “And Finn says:” Leia never gave up. “and we will not do it either. ‘”

Terrio and Abrams were also able to build on the special relationship between Rey and Kylo Ren that led to an exciting life in “The Last Jedi”. In Johnson’s film, the two are so closely linked that they can communicate from a distance. There is much more of that in “The Rise of Skywalker”.

“It was a great gift from” The Last Jedi “because their relationship seems to be very close and specific,” said Terrio. “In” The Last Jedi “Rey and Kylo Ren interact in one way and they just seem to be part of the same whole, spiritually they really are one person. That really helped us think about Rey and Kylo Ren, that is, we wanted to take a closer look at the idea that Snoke connected their thoughts in “The Last Jedi.” But we wanted to say that there is something deeper, and let the discussion decide at what point you get to this Dyad came to power when they really were two, or whether they were one, whether that was a mistake Palpatine made by bridging them and creating this thing, but regardless of that, their relationship is extremely interesting and complicated , and it was one of the things that JJ and I liked ‘The Last Jedi’ that we luckily inherited and were able to build. ”

At certain points in the film, Rey and Kylo Ren can actually take objects from each other’s side, an idea Johnson put forward in “The Last Jedi”. Abrams and Terrio loved this concept and later allowed Rey in the film to pass a lightsaber on to a Kylo Ren (AKA Ben Solo) who had returned to the light during a key fight.

“That was another gift from Rian!” He said. “In” The Last Jedi “(their power connection) in the rain, the rain has passed from one place to another. We thought we were going to try to really push it so far that these two heirs to the empire were bound by the power, but they won’t be bound on the dark side, whichever is the case, Kylo Ren thinks at the beginning of the film that they will be connected to the light, which is what Palpatine could never have foreseen to come together on the light and that the galaxy wasn’t afraid and would follow Rey into the heart of darkness. But this saber pass was what we set out to do, because first of all it was very important to us that Ben Solo had a Skywalker saber in his hand Secondly, to say that this connection between the two will be what saves the galaxy was extremely important. ”

Asked his thoughts about some viewers who think the film rejects parts of “The Last Jedi” and Terrio said that all changes are inspired by character sheets, not the agenda.

“It came mainly from the characters, because once you start thinking in a meta sense, it’s very easy to enter a rabbit hole and lose the sense of the story you want to tell,” he said. “So, for example, Luke prevented Rey from throwing a saber away. Yes, that could be a meta method of reading this and looking at it as a kind of rejection of “The Last Jedi”, but it is not. At that moment, it was about Luke learning something and growing Rey, and he won’t let Rey make the same mistake he made. It was a pure moment of character, because at the end of “The Last Jedi” Luke’s actions speak more than words, of course, and he decides to project and sacrifice himself to save the resistance. Well, that’s the spirit of power that Rey encounters. And so, like any good parent, he said, ‘Learn from my mistakes and I won’t really let you throw away your inheritance’ because it is their inheritance, both Anakin’s saber, which is Luke’s saber, and Leia’s saber are their inheritance. “

Bring back palpatine

Although Terrio was a mother when asked if Palpatin’s return was already in place when he joined the project, he had a lot to offer about the deeper considerations Abrams made to revive the classic villain, especially about it how this would affect Rey.

“When JJ said it was almost strange for Palpatine not to be in this film in any way,” Terrio said. “Because when we discover Rey, she literally lives in the wreck of the old war, the previous war, and the landscape von Jakku is literally marked by evidence of the war that took place earlier. I think we meant to say that this war never really ended. Yes, there was the victory of the greatest generation, the revolutionary generation, and that was a real victory, and for some time an equilibrium was reached, but every generation has to fight for equilibrium again. We were moved by the idea that the person struggling to regain the balance that Anakin Skywalker has achieved is the descendant of his greatest enemy, who primarily corrupted Anakin Skywalker. “

Bringing Palpatine back – and creating a terrible secret Sith planet on which to try to implement his shameful plans – required an action-intensive first act that triggered a new adventure for Rey, Finn, and Poe (including the search for Sith pathfinders ) and also brought Kylo Ren and Palpatine together with emotional results.

“We could probably have written an entire movie that only resulted in Kylo Ren getting the signposts, and Kylo Ren tried to record a Henry the Fifth story, right?” Terrio said. “Where he is now is the king and he had to earn the throne, so to speak. And how will he act as Supreme Leader? … At the beginning of the film, he tries to destroy any threat to his power. He searches for that legendary world that could be the source of the voice, but literally the galaxy hears a broadcast that is Palpatine’s voice, and then in the course of the first scene we learn that Kylo Ren literally heard that in his head Same. If you look back at the scenes in “Episode 7” in which Kylo Ren somehow fetishes the mask (Darth Vader) and so on, think a little differently about the ones on the alarm clock after learning that Palpatine is every voice Kylo Ren has ever heard. “

Terrio and Abrams knew that they wanted to “reset the board a little”, but with the revelation that it was Palpatine who pulled the strings, they wanted to give both big questions and big answers.

“One of the challenges we had at the beginning, and it’s good that we had such a challenge for a third part, was to reset the board a little bit at the beginning so that we could reorient the galaxy and really understand what played in the galaxy all the time, ”he said. “The first scene of the meeting between Kylo Ren and Palpatine really had to be a scene with questions. That is the fact that there is this new fleet. But it also had to be answers to finally tell you what we want for this the other two films and the fact that Snoke died in “The Last Jedi”, but there is still this man behind the curtain, this malice in the galaxy. “

Reveal Rey’s ancestry

Terrio was also astute about the genesis of Rey’s true lineage – in short, she is the granddaughter of Palpatine, despite the fact that her nameless parents fled the Empire in the hopes of leading a quiet life as a supposed “nobody” – but said it again, inspired by an idea Abrams had always invested in.

“I don’t know if I should go into more detail about what story points already existed, but I can say that JJ He always had an idea where he wanted us to leave the trilogy emotionally, and I think he wanted Rey to deal with the worst things about himself that we can imagine, “he said.” When Rey wondered what her place in all of it – and she articulated it in “Episode 8” – asked she did that in “Episode 7”. J.J. I always felt that she should get the worst news. In a way, the worst news for Rey from “Episode 8” is that she is just a child of junk dealers, which is true. This does not contradict what you learn in this film, but that she is the descendant of someone who is the opposite of everything the Skywalkers represent. “

That Rey wasn’t just bred from the blood of a bad guy, but the bad guy who hurt so many people she loves proved to be an idea the duo couldn’t miss.

“Rey has finally found a home with Leia and the Resistance,” he said. “She finally found a family and what she discovers in the course of the film is likely to displace her from the family she has ever known, because how could they ever …? How could Leia, the Republic and all the best represented in the galaxy, how could Leia possibly take her in as a daughter, how could she take in the granddaughter of her biggest enemy and the biggest enemy of her family? I think Lukas has the answer, namely that both Lukas and Leia have their hearts and saw their minds and despite the Midichlorians said that there are things that are stronger than blood. “

One thing that was always stronger than genetics: Rey’s kindness and desire to do what is right, a concept that is rooted in Abrams’ own “The Force Awakens”.

“Aside from cleaning up, the first thing Rey sees in the trilogy is an act of kindness and compassion for BB-8,” Terrio said. “She sees that BB-8, an outsider, a weak droid, is being exploited by someone. Without missing a beat, she stands up for him. And that immediately told you who Rey was in” Episode 7 “. That was it the part of Rey that Luke saw in her tenacity and desire to bring him back in “Episode 8,” and that’s the thing that Leia understood about Rey almost right from the start, and Han understood that. Han wasn’t even He spent a few minutes with Rey and thought, “This is my inheritance, this is who I want to inherit the hawk. This is who I want to fly with me and Chewie.”

He added: “Who is Rey is a question that is much more than a factual question, it is a question of character. I think Rey has to keep asking who she is and explaining who he is throughout this film she is, and that is changing. At the beginning of the film, Rey is a different person than at the end of the film, but she had to go through this road of trials to get to the person she was at the end of the film. “

The current balance of the armed forces

The film, of course, has a happy ending, although it has some bittersweet losses, including Ben Solo (back to his maiden name after he left the Dark Side and “Kylo Ren” with it). But what does a galaxy in which the good win win mean for the always important balance of power?

“The balance of power always means, as George (Lucas) said, that dark and light exist,” Terrio said. “There are corners throughout the galaxy where the dark still exists, except that with the rise of Palpatine and the original trilogy, George would describe it as the dark has become too powerful to the point where the light it almost made it disappeared. If I win this victory against the First Order and the remains of the Empire and the Sith Loyalists, I think that the balance is restored because the darkness had grown much, much more powerful than the light. If Rey strikes, it doesn’t mean that everything will be happy forever, but at least for this moment, the darkness was held back when the light was pushed back. “

And just because “The Rise of Skywalker” (literally) ends with a slight touch doesn’t mean that the “Star Wars” galaxy remains on the good side. Has it ever

“The balance is constantly being struggled. I think George would be the first to say that a fairy tale end would be a naive way to think about the galaxy forever,” he said. “I mean, we have those moments of victory that need to be enjoyed, like the end of” The Return of the Jedi “. And in this film there is a victory, but history tells us that there are no definitive victories Another thing that JJ and I would often say whether the story has a happy ending depends on where you stop telling it. If you stop telling the story at the end of the Ewok celebration (in “The Return the Jedi “) is a happy ending. But if you look a bit further into the future, you will find that Palpatine had an emergency plan and tried to stick to something that resembled life with his dark arts and that he would take care of his wounds and build in the dark and be ready to come back and try to take revenge on the galaxy. ”

The last scene on Tatooine

The film ends with Rey on Tatooine and visits the old Lars homestead, where so much of this saga started. She is only accompanied by BB-8 and given the happiness she has just shared with old friends Finn and Poe, it is a little surprise that they are not with her. That doesn’t mean she’ll stay there, but it’s only there to rest Luke and Leia’s saber, which she wraps up and buries in the dirt.

“I don’t think we’ll think of it since she’ll be living there,” Terrio said. “We thought we would only pay her respect and end the original sin at the end of the third film, the separation of the twins. I mean, of course, they had to be separated to protect them, and the trilogy wouldn’t exist, the six films wouldn’t exist if they weren’t separated! But it felt like it was almost like an injustice that needs to be corrected. We deliberately described wrapping the sabers in the script as if you were wrapping toddlers. That’s what you see in the third film, in which the two toddlers are wrapped up, and one is sent to Tatooine a farmer, and one is sent to Alderaan to be a princess. Leia’s home doesn’t exist anymore, so we thought, “Well, Luke could take Leia to his home, where he grew up and where we saw” Star Wars “for the first time.”

Terrio added: “On a meta level, it was our pilgrimage there to pay respect to George and everything that the original trilogy meant to us. But for Rey it was also a pilgrimage because she had obviously heard the story of the Skywalkers from Leia, if not Luke. Her eyes light up in “Episode 7” when she hears the name Luke Skywalker, so we thought it was a fitting ending that now that she had become part of the Skywalker legacy, she put the sabers to rest and she laid to rest together. “

Disney

As a passing neighbor approaches, she asks Rey for her name and is happy to see someone visiting a house that has been empty for so long. Rey waits a moment, sees the power spirits of Luke and Leia and brings them home: she is “Rey Skywalker”.

“Well, we discovered quite early on that we wanted her to say that,” Terrio said. “Shortly after we decided that we really wanted to embrace this idea that Rey was from the darkest imaginable line, a Palpatine became a Skywalker in the course of the film. It felt like the right ending for us, because at the beginning of the trilogy there is a Skywalker who is essentially corrupted again like Anakin to become more like Palpatine. In the end, we thought that the final victory of light and the final act of self-affirmation for Rey was to declare that despite her blood she was a skywalker. At this moment, the Skywalkers really win the family saga. “

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

