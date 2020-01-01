advertisement

In an interview with the Oscar-centered news site AwardsDaily, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker writer Chris Terrio stated that the role of Rose Tico had been reduced to less than two minutes in length by a main character in The Last Jedi. The appearance in “The Rise of Skywalker” was due to “that it was difficult to use Carrie’s footage the way we wanted to.”

In the interview, Clarence Moye, editor of AwardsDaily, asked Terrio directly about this discrepancy and about his process “working through her role in the last film”.

advertisement

See also: Report: Rose Tico removed from Star Wars Merchandise

Terrio explains that, as portrayed by actress Kelly Marie Tran, Tico was originally intended to extend scenes with General Leia, but issues related to the CGI aspects of Carrie Fischer’s similarity prompted the team to do this to cut out of the film:

“AwardsDaily: One thing that’s pretty pervasive right now is the fact that Kelly Marie Trans’s role in” The Rise of Skywalker “is reduced compared to” The Last Jedi “. Tell me about your role in the last film.

Chris Terrio: Well, first of all, J.J. and I adore Kelly Marie Tran. One of the reasons why Rose has a few scenes less than we’d like is because of the difficulty in using Carrie’s footage the way we wanted. We wanted Rose to be the anchor in the rebel base that was with Leia. We thought we couldn’t leave Leia at the base without one of the clients we love, so Leia and Rose worked together. In the course of the process, some of the scenes we wrote with Rose and Leia turned out not to be as good as we hoped for photorealism. Unfortunately, these scenes fell out of the film. The last thing we did was to deliberately get Rose out of the way. We love the character and we love Kelly – so much that we have anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia. “

Related: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Actor Domnhall Gleeson Talks About Kelly Marie Tran’s Controversy

Tico’s immensely reduced role in The Rise of Skywalker, especially given the harassment controversy surrounding Trans’s departure from social media, prompted some fans to start the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter.

Tico’s offside in the film also corresponds to Disney’s removal of Tico’s image from several Star Wars items.

(Visited 1 Times, 2 Visits Today)

About the author

advertisement