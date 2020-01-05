advertisement

Monaghan said there were many recordings that couldn’t make it into the theatrical release.

After an anonymous Reddit user posted this week, claiming that the final chapter of the Skywalker saga “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” was subject to significant interference in the studio, fans ran with the conspiracy theory and pushed Disney, #ReleaseTheJJCut bring a director’s cut from JJ to light Abrams.

Now Star Wars actor Dominic Monaghan has indirectly added fuel to these rumors when he suggested in a recent interview that “there is so much stuff left on the cutting room floor” (via The Hollywood Reporter). Monaghan, who plays Beaumont Kin, did not go straight into the conspiracy in Friday’s extensive THR interview.

“Like many Star Wars fans, I hope there will be a director’s cut so we can see more and more of what was filmed,” he said. “I wasn’t there all the time, but even in the short time I was there, so much was filmed that it didn’t make it into the theatrical version. … oh man, there was so much stuff!”

Monaghan suspected that the scenes were one with his character Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) and Lieutenant Connix (Billie Lourd).

Co-author Chris Terrio recently told The Wrap of General Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) footage that didn’t make it into the final film.

“There is (more) stuff out there” from “Rise of Skywalker,” he said. “It may be due to deleted scenes or something, but there are things that didn’t quite make it, in fact a scene or two that I really liked didn’t make it, but to keep the movie going, I totally understand the reasons why these things were cut. But there are surely other looks at Carrie that didn’t make it. “

It is not uncommon for studios to have a say in the finishing of a film or for large amounts of footage to go unused.

However, Maryann Brandon, editor of The Rough Cut and Rise of Skywalker, admitted that the film’s production was rushed, which led to a challenging editing process and raised the question of what could have happened to the film.

