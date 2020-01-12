advertisement

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ends its fourth weekend at the box office, and the film still hasn’t hit the $ 1 billion mark in worldwide box office earnings.

In all respects, the film is called a “disappointment at the box office” because it may not even make conservative predictions about its final gross domestic product.

Box Office Tracker Box Office Pro originally predicted the film would raise between $ 185 million and $ 225 million on the opening weekend. The film failed at the bottom and, according to The Numbers, brought in only $ 177 million.

From there, the numbers become even darker. Box Office Pro predicted the film would gross between $ 550 million and $ 750 million across its domestic box office.

However, Forbes is now reporting that the film Rogue One: A Star Wars Stories does not exceed total domestic revenue of $ 532 million. The Rise of Skywalker currently grossed only $ 478 million.

What makes the fact that it doesn’t outperform Rogue One is that Rogue One had a much smaller opening weekend. It opened at the local box office for $ 155 million.

In fact, Forbes’ Scott Mendelson even points out that The Rise of Skywalker opened during an “advantageous holiday calendar” in which the film opened shortly before a two-week vacation break.

Despite this advantageous calendar, Mendelson describes the film as “consistently faster than its relevant predecessors”.

Mendelson isn’t the only one to declare Star Wars “the first $ 1 billion disappointment”.

Keith Noonan of the financial website The Motley Fool said the film was a disappointment after it started over the weekend when he already saw the writing on the wall.

In fact, Noonan would say what many Star Wars fans have said since Disney released “The Force Awakens”, and especially since they released “The Last Jedi” by Rian Johnson: “Star Wars rejects.”

Noonan also warns of the growth of Star Wars in China: “Disney has not managed to attract an audience to the franchise in China.”

But perhaps more importantly, when analyzing why the film is going badly, Noonan repeats what many fans have said since the release of “The Force Awakens” and, more importantly, “The Last Jedi”:

“Many fans are more likely to lose interest in the world of the continuation trilogy because they were unaffected by the quality of the issue, which also affected the performance of goods and theme parks.”

This can be seen quite clearly in the audience ratings for the film.

On Force, The Force Awakens received the best user score of 6.8, with many of the reviews decoding the film for its inferred nature and what many see as rip off George Lucas’ original films and repackaging them with new characters.

The user rating for The Last Jedi is currently 4.4. Fans cite the disrespect for Luke Skywalker and the lack of understanding of the basic principles of the Star Wars franchise like the Force as the film’s main problems.

Finally, The Rise of Skywalker has a bad version 5.0 with fans citing an empty plot that doesn’t mean anything to the characters on the screen or to the audience.

What do you think of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

